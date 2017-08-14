News
August 14, 2017
Update from March 8 Bomb Threat

August 10, 2017

Back on March 8, 2017, The Rancho Cotate High School located in Rohnert Park, CA received a warning by email that students and faculty would be massacred and now has been discovered it has been linked to two international investigations and a bomb threat-for-hire on a dark web. 

Federal court documents that were unsealed have revealed that a Michael Kadar, age 19, with dual United States and Israeli citizenship was hired to send a threat to the school in Rohnert Park. It is believed Kadar was targeting Jewish community centers across the United States while living in Ashkelon, Israel. 

Kadar has been arrested by Israeli authorities for making threats that drew national headlines. At this time he remains incarcerated in Israel while waiting for extradition to the United States to be tried in federal court in Florida according to many media reports. It has not been revealed just who ordered the March 8 threat but it did force over 1,600 students and faculty to evacuate the school.