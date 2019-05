SSU’s 2019 commencement ceremonies will be held Sat. May 18 and Sun. May 19 at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Traffic delays are expected to begin around 8:30 a.m. on the following roadways; E. Cotate Ave. from Petaluma Hill Rd. to Highway 101. RP Expressway from Petaluma Hill Rd. to Highway 101 and Petaluma Hill Rd. from Adobe Rd. to Snyder Ln. Please use alternate routes to travel throughout the city during the above listed times.