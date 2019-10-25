Unity Day at Monte Vista Elementary School

By: Cassandra Wilcox

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and one school went above and beyond to recognize and promote the occasion. On October 23, students and staff at Monte Vista Elementary School were dressed in a sea of orange while they pledged to be a “Kid Against Bullying”. This is being done to take a stand against bullying and to promote kindness in the classroom, school and community.

National Bullying Prevention Month is a movement dedicated to educating about and bringing awareness to a problem that is impacting students in everyday settings. At Monte Vista Elementary, teachers are promoting this movement in order to create purposeful conversations in classrooms. These discussions are driving the school community to define “bullying” in an effort to avoid mislabeling children as bullies. Students are discussing how to problem solve and how to be a friend to those who have been bullied. Ultimately, children have many situations in which they will be challenged. It is the hope of the staff at Monte Vista Elementary that by bringing attention to National Bullying Prevention Month, students will be able to choose kindness, not because it is the easy choice, but because it is the right choice.