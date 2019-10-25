Unity Day at Monte Vista Elementary School

Community
October 25, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Ghosts, witches, superheroes, princes and princesses... Students build firebreaks RP Veteran’s Day celebration Community Events Calendar October 25, 2019 through November 7, 2019 Public invited to discuss ways to improve Bay Area Transportation Sonoma County Library expands Menstrual Equity Program News from Knox College Credo High School hosts open house Celebrating different cultures, traditions and history Rube Goldberg night at Tech High Giving thanks at Homestead Gardens Hub Cyclery celebrates another year Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018 Community Events Calendar January 11, 2019 through January 24, 2019 Bark After Dark... bringing back the memories Let’s talk Turkey Recipes sought for B’nai Israel cookbook Graton Rancheria gives grant to SSU Rancheria Learning Center Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018 Community Events Calendar December 28, 2018 through January 10, 2019 Welcome to a new year of reading and writing Back to school supply challenge Broadway under the stars Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018 Local author donates to Wildfire Relief Charities LIME Foundation partners with local organization Community Events Calendar July 26, 2019 through August 8, 2019 Honoring the women of Cotati Gore in tune Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25 Over 100 volunteers wrapping toys Community Events Calendar January 4, 2019 through January 17, 2019 Sonoma County Library Photography Exhibit 2019 Volunteer's Corner A functioning sawmill near Sebastopol JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber Homeless veterans receive greatest gift Volunteer's Corner Back to school bag of tricks Community Events Calendar August 9, 2019 through August 22, 2019 Learn to write obituaries RP Expressway improvements Remo is ready for dessert SSU’s Sakaki names Griffin-Desta as new Chief of Staff Haute Flash takes the stage 2019 Graduation in full swing Volunteer briefs Photography show at library Community Events Calendar October 18, 2019 through October 31, 2019 Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau A day at Thomas Page Academy Elves clowning around Burton Recreation Center gets a new look How past superintendents impacted CRPUSD Successful approach to fireworks in RP SCP and Country Summer raise donations for local food bank Dance for good! Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 Pastis visits the Ranch A Cotati home has the Christmas spirit 2nd Annual Sweethearts Fairytale Dance Educator Dolkas retires Free backpacks and school supplies for kids Support program delivers items to firefighters Would you like to shop for the Cottage families? Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community Free Advance Care Planning workshop Jan. 15 SSU Outreach and events coordinator changes Cycle Without Limits in action again at SSU Library summer reading program Pastor George Russell 30 years with the Assembly of God Church Japanese students experience American culture, English language Hawaiian luau Penngrove style Volunteer's Corner Cotati’s early morning breakfast Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals Enrollment event at SC airport Would you make a great foster parent? RCHS ‘sold out’ crab feed Vacation Bible School in Penngrove Agreement reached with homeless advocates Kindergarteners get a first taste of school The People’s Choice award winner Farm animal rescue in Cotati provides much needed services Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8 Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018 Rohnert Park students to learn bike safety Genealogy library hosts open house in Santa Rosa NorCal Honor Band accepts Analy High School musicians Volunteer's Corner Sonoma Clean Power seeks participants Scholarships help foster youth SoCo. Bicycle Coalition needs board members Community Events Calendar August 23, 2019 through September 5, 2019 Peace and Justice Center Awards & Fundraiser CPI North Bay fire recovery Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive American Sign Language and police departments Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar January 18, 2019 through January 31, 2019 Community Events Calendar February 1, 2019 through February 14, 2019 School’s out – time for camp! Credo High Graduates RP Club serves breakfast and lunch Miss Central California performs at Friday Night Market Petaluma native serves at naval communication center Alumnus Teixeira educational fund with endowment Maher will provide free care during Nov. Photography Show Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree The work behind “The Art of Resistance” SRS has affordable family concert, Jan. 27, 3 p.m. RP Health Center ensures all children in school district receive dental care Volunteer's Corner Volunteer’s Corner Community Events Calendar May 10, 2019 through May 23, 2019 FREE Movies In The Park CRPUSD needs hands-on leader Community Events Calendar July 12, 2019 through July 25, 2019 Community Events Calendar July 19, 2019 through August 1, 2019 Community Events Calendar August 2, 2019 through August 15, 2019 Volunteer briefs Community Events Calendar October 11, 2019 through October 24, 2019 Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018 A Veteran remembers Veterans SSU to buy 90-unit Petaluma complex for workforce housing Decker waves the baton at a concert Richard Crane fourth graders harness the wind Collaborating Together for Peace May the 4th be with you at La Plaza Park Community Events Calendar June 7, 2019 through June 20, 2019 Granny units in local area Nonn talks with Waldo and Tech neighbors Walking in the Cotati Kids’ Day parade Volunteer briefs Quite a dance performance at the Accordian Festival Analy fall music festival It’s the time of year for fall curbside cleanup It takes a village to honor its past Veterans story Mark Weston Volunteer's Corner Young accepts ‘prez’ of the RP Historical Society Community Events Calendar December 21, 2018 through January 3, 2019 Local nonprofit to host Santa Rosa fundraiser for homeless veterans Hansel receives honorary doctorate A lesson from Wafflemat Tom with his bucket Farmers’ markets kick off Volunteer's Corner Borrow more materials from more libraries Charitable program linking foster families and churches Dancing in the bubbles A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day Veterans Day 2018, Rick Norman Community Events Calendar November 23, 2018 through December 13, 2018 A lighter, brighter Cotati Vandalism at Gold Ridge Community Center Community Events Calendar December 14, 2018 through December 27, 2018 Community Events Calendar January 25, 2019 through February 7, 2019 Community Events Calendar March 29, 2019 through April 11, 2019 Volunteer's Corner Enter the Penngrove Parade Community Events Calendar June 14, 2019 through June 27, 2019 Community Events Calendar June 28, 2019 through July 11, 2019 Deliver food to seniors House managers and ushers needed Community Events Calendar August 16, 2019 through August 29, 2019 Be prepared for a medical emergency Volunteer's Corner Discrimination and bullying in our schools Volunteer City of Cotati offers Thanksgiving week fun for kids Saving on energy and giving youth jobs DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Volunteer's Corner Community Events Calendar February 8, 2019 through February 21, 2019 Cotati chicken BBQ returns Race volunteers and DJ needed Annual senior art show The Sonoma-Marin fair is giving away $35k in awards & scholarships Volunteer's Corner Library offers free summer lunches to youth NPR author Corrigan to speak at RP-Cotati Library Volunteer briefs Rancho: some things old, some things new Volunteer's Corner Bark after Dark RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 30 years for Danny's vacuum shop Volunteer’s corner Home Instead partners with local businesses Large affordable housing project breaks ground in Rohnert Park Is your Carbon Monoxide detector chirping? Volunteer’s Corner RP celebrates “I Heart RP” Feb. 10 Volunteer's Corner I can do it! Exposición anual de arte para personas mayores RP-Cotati Library to feature award-winning performance artist Thirteen reasons to fold American flag Fireworks update Kids day in Cotati Friday, 7/19/19 Hometown Headliners Petaluma native serves as member of U.S. Navy Community Events Calendar September 6, 2019 through September 19, 2019 Exhibit commemorating LGBTQ+ history on display at SSU Archive crawl/open house Backpack drive event this Sunday Who you going to call? Adapting to the weather changes SC Public Library Foundation needs directors Athena sits in ‘artsy’ Cotati Community Events Calendar December 7, 2018 through December 20, 2018 Cotati hosts award dinner Volunteer's Corner Free care planning workshop Credo’s Dolcini power rowing to Portland Free, fun, family activities, Sat. Junior League presenting Ride-a-Rig Armed Forces News Strickland becomes president of Rotary Club So. Co. 2019 homeless count shows reduction Rise in young people experiencing homelessness Boys & Girls Clubs is now Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin Volunteer briefs Writing is powerful 2019 Farm Bureau Foundation of SoCo Grant Program accepting applications Kinsey Sicks in Cotati SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018 Multiple Commission, Committee and Board appointive terms expire Dec. 2018 – We have seats to fill! Community Events Calendar November 30 through December 20 Volunteer's Corner Coffee with Cotati cops ‘Just Between Friends’ mega kids’ event Creative Sonoma supports artists impacted by fires Everything bunny in Rohnert Park Cotati Rotary hosts first Humanitarian award Walk the labyrinth in D park Two teachers receive the Lou Colby award RP’s 36th annual fishing derby Looking for SoCo artists An antediluvian house on the hill Newspaper spring-ups through the years Empire graduates Devil Pups, A 10-day Leadership Camp for teens Child passenger safety week Abbleskiever breakfast at Penngrove Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 SAY launches One Cold Night Devil Pups set a new goal Celebrate the holiday season responsibly  Tips for a Grinchless holiday season Church of the Oaks crab feed Feb. 8-9 Miss SC Scholarship competition Local winner at art show Bailey So. Co. Woman of the Year Credo High School to speak at WE conference So. Co. Community Dev. Commission seeks equity in housing Tech High athletic awards ceremony Eureka! Students strike gold! Special Olympic Torch run going through Cotati Community Events Calendar July 5, 2019 through July 18, 2019 Sonoma Raceway to host high speed blood drive Neary starts new business The free Sonoma County Bookmobile Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Staying safe on our local trails North Bay Construction Corps receives statewide recognition Don’t be a victim of a charity scam Be a resource for fire survivors Poetry Out Loud Sonoma County contest Community Events Calendar March 1, 2019 through March 14, 2019 Rancho Cotate Varsity Girls Basketball receives recognition The “Disney” concert in the TAG building Community Events Calendar April 19, 2019 through May 2, 2019 La Comisión de Desarrollo Comunitario del Condado de Sonoma An invitation to the Peace garden dedication Rancho Cotate High School students for May Free seminars for disabled veterans and surviving spouses claim benefits Library to eliminate fines for 80,000 patrons The National Heirloom Exposition celebrates a world of flavor! Community Events Calendar September 20, 2019 through October 3, 2019 Aliotti graduates from Lackland Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students Annual Sonoma County hunger index: 1/3 of residents went hungry in 2017 Volunteer's Corner Fun-filled Cotati stroll Celebrate Black History Month Heavy rain takes toll on drivers Transgender Day of Visibility Community Events Calendar April 5, 2019 through April 18, 2019 Volunteer's Corner SOMO Village vibrant with painted faces and bling Community Events Calendar May 24, 2019 through June 6, 2019 Monte Vista Spring Fling Community Events Calendar June 21, 2019 through July 4, 2019 Civil War days returns to Duncans Mills Volunteer's Corner Free Lacrosse clinics at M Park Community Events Calendar October 4, 2019 through October 17, 2019 Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Sonoma County reads ‘Kindred’ Be a resource for fire survivors STEM at SSU Community Events Calendar February 15, 2019 through February 28, 2019 Japanese Internment Remembrance Day Credo students demand strong environmental action Coffee with a Cop  Free family bicycling workshop Learn about water-wise gardening this weekend Volunteer's Corner Inaugural construction trades training class prepares to graduate Volunteer's Corner Free workshop for adults 60+ Big bounce cancelled Volunteer's Corner Help keep the leaves and grass out of storm drains Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 A warm day with dancing and good food Community Events Calendar November 16, through December 6, Volunteers needed to ring a bell Volunteer's Corner Volunteer's Corner  Senior art show registration for artists age 60+ One Planet Youth Summit and Credo High School United Way ensuring community gets fair share in 2020 census RCRPC hosted Annual Community Award night Rancho Cotate HS students for the month of April- Perseverance Cotati Chamber hosts music festival Community Events Calendar May 31, 2019 through June 13, 2019 A new feature at the Cotati Farmers’ Market Rohnert Park teacher wins summer Fellowship Community Events Calendar August 30, 2019 through September 12, 2019 Bringing Mediterranean culture to the community Rivers of Life Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Rotary District 5130 provides multiple fire relief grants A New Coalition: Forming alliances for barn owls Grand opening at Acme Burger Penngrove buries time capsule Volunteer's Corner Libraries = strong communities Community Events Calendar May 3, 2019 through May 16, 2019 Tech elects new student body for year 2019-20 Volunteer's Corner Green Music Center presents its annual fundraising event Connect to nature Volunteer's Corner Seniors are targets for telescammers CTE Foundation invests in local schools Our invisible but critical water source Future leaders of the community Rohnert Park Democratic Club Free job fair matches local employers and job seekers TAG building ribbon-cutting/dedication ceremony Creating a teacher recruitment and retention plan K/1 students to present a jobs and business expo An invitation to attend “Avenue of Flags” Educator Friedland retires after 35 years 6th annual luau fundraiser Zero Waste Sonoma and Bye-Bye mattress team up Free conservation toolkits at your local library SSU named one of the nation’s “Most promising places to work” Community Events Calendar February 22, 2019 through March 7, 2019 Mayor Belforte reads at Monte Vista A new student center in RP Nor Cal Aging, Disability and Advocacy Expo Transgender march and rally RP Easter egg hunt Volunteer's Corner Color is fun Jones receives proclamation Flags are a beautiful sight Stockham of Cotati named Global Scholar Greater Farallones Marine sanctuary seeks Maritime Advisor Luther Burbank Memorial Foundation is awarded three new grants New Entrepreneur in residence at Sonoma State University Sonoma County STEAM Showcase Transgender day in the square Apply to represent So County’s older adults Community Events Calendar March 22, 2019 through April 4, 2019 McLea’s receives AAA banner SonomaFi coming to local libraries Letter carriers stamp out hunger Woolery loves a clean environment A library luncheon becomes a birthday party Mayors challenge Cougars Sonoma and Mendocino selected for regional electric vehicle charging No fault of their own Earle Baum Center celebrates 20 years Cross and Crown celebrates 50th Anniversary Monthly CalFresh benefits to arrive March 1 Community Events Calendar March 15, 2019 through March 28, 2019 SSU to screen ‘Big Sonia’ to honor Holocaust and Genocide survivors Volunteer's Corner Showing off their talents Creative Grants for Summer Arts Youth Programs RP seeking applicants for leadership program Volunteer's Corner Thousands of PG&E customers could benefit from monthly energy discount Community Events Calendar September 13, 2019 through September 26, 2019 She serves Cotati well Explore foster parenting talk Feb. 25 Cross and Crown Church reaches the big 50 Looking through the glass at Arch’s for 55 years Senior center prom Community Events Calendar April 12, 2019 through April 25, 2019 Paparazzi day... Let the egg hunt begin… Rotary clubs of Rancho Cotati and Rohnert Park are hosting the dedication of a Peace Park Today’s children, Tomorrow’s leaders Sonoma County Mayors’ award breakfast Community Events Calendar September 27, 2019 through October 10, 2019 Crew does a fine job It’s “American” History Volunteer's Corner SSU to sign landmark commitment to sustainability Volunteer's Corner SSU takes top honors at United Nations conference Cal Ripken celebrates opening day Making Rohnert Park age friendly Learn more about CASA’s impact Military basic training graduates Clover Sonoma supports free concerts for youth Residents give high marks to Cotati living Event volunteers needed Free LGBT awareness training for caregivers RCHS Guard and drumline competition Sgt. Thompson named So. Co. bike commuter of the year Happiest sprint on the planet Librarian Kleban retires CASA Volunteers Sonoma State presents the first-ever production of ‘Origin Story’ SSU Library presents ‘Alchemia’ exhibit Community Events Calendar March 8, 2019 through March 21, 2019 Art students big on art Space for reflection Community Events Calendar April 26, 2019 through May 9, 2019 Tech. upgrade for Cotati sewers/water Duckett all set to install tile Choosing to man their table Sonoma County schools hold International walk and roll to school day Volunteer's Corner Rancho Cotati Rotary Club visited Thomas Page Academy Artists showing off their works Join us on Easter Sunday Caregivers offered free awareness training Rancho’s Top Twenty Dinner: a fifty-one-year tradition Sweetman explains expo Pumpkin night is a magical time The Rohnert Park Sister City Committee is in full swing Parkour Speed competition Volunteer's Corner Ranger retires after 36 years Community Events Calendar May 17, 2019 through May 30, 2019 Meaningful Sayings

Unity Day at Monte Vista Elementary School

  • Students at Monte Vista Elementary School spelled out BE KIND on the fence against bullying

By: Cassandra Wilcox
October 25, 2019

October is National Bullying Prevention Month and one school went above and beyond to recognize and promote the occasion.  On October 23, students and staff at Monte Vista Elementary School were dressed in a sea of orange while they pledged to be a “Kid Against Bullying”. This is being done to take a stand against bullying and to promote kindness in the classroom, school and community. 

National Bullying Prevention Month is a movement dedicated to educating about and bringing awareness to a problem that is impacting students in everyday settings. At Monte Vista Elementary, teachers are promoting this movement in order to create purposeful conversations in classrooms. These discussions are driving the school community to define “bullying” in an effort to avoid mislabeling children as bullies. Students are discussing how to problem solve and how to be a friend to those who have been bullied. Ultimately, children have many situations in which they will be challenged. It is the hope of the staff at Monte Vista Elementary that by bringing attention to National Bullying Prevention Month, students will be able to choose kindness, not because it is the easy choice, but because it is the right choice. 