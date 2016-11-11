United States ritual: flag must be folded 13 times

By: Irene Hilsendager

By Irene Hilsendager The next time you see a flag ceremony honoring someone that has served our country, either in the armed forces or civilian services such as the police force or a fire department, just keep in mind all of the reasons behind each and every movement. These people have paid the ultimate sacrifice for this country by honoring its flag. The United States flag is folded 13 times when taken down from the flag pole, and here are the reasons for each fold: • Fold No. 1 is a symbol of life. • The second fold is a symbol of the belief in eternal life. • Fold No. 3 is made in honor and remembrance of the veterans departing who gave a portion of their lives for the defense of this country. • The fourth fold shows the United States’ weaker nature for we turn to Him (God) in times of peace as well as in time of war. • Fold five is a tribute to the country. • The sixth fold is where our hearts lie. It is with our heart that we pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America. • Fold No. 7 is a tribute to the Armed Forces, for it is through them that we protect our country and the flag against all enemies. • The eighth fold is a tribute to the one who entered into the valley of the shadow of death. • The ninth fold is a tribute to womanhood, for it has been through their faith, love loyalty and devotion that the character of men and women who have made this country great has been molded. • Fold No. 10 is a tribute to the father for he too has given his sons and daughters for the defense of our country. • The 11th fold represents the lower portion of the seal of King David and King Solomon. • Fold No. 12 represents an emblem of eternity and glorifies in the eyes of God the Father, the Son and Holy Spirit. • The 13th fold, while the flag is completely folded, the stars are uppermost reminding us of our nation’s motto, “In God We Trust.” Always honor the flag of the United States. The flag folding ceremony has been devised for special occasions such as Memorial Day and Veterans Day. David Mikkelson contributed to this article.

