Unfiltered: Cotati council candidates make their final case to the voters

On election night, Nov. 8, The Community Voice will provide updates on all the races relevant to Cotati, Rohnert Park and Penngrove, including the Cotati City Council race, race for school board trustee and the ballot initiatives, including Measures C and Y. Go to www.thecommunityvoice.com to get the updates.

Susan Harvey: Incumbent Vice-Mayor

• Why do you feel you’re the best candidate for the Cotati City Council?

It is up to the voters of Cotati to decide if I am the best candidate to support them. I can tell that I have gained a great deal of experience in the last seven years. I work very hard to understand the issues facing the city. I listen to the input provided by our citizens and try to work with staff and the other Councilmembers to develop the best solutions for our City. I take this responsibility very seriously.

• Why, exactly, are you running for city council?

I am at a point in my life that I can use my experiences, skills and time to give back to the city that I love. I find the work of the City Council is very rewarding and fulfilling. The work is challenging and keeps my mind active. As I have walked the community over the last couple of months, I am reminded again and again just how special and unique Cotati is.

The people of this City really care about their community. This is why I want to continue to do the best I can to move Cotati forward, yet keep its small town character. It is always a balance and sometimes people may not agree with certain decisions, but I try very hard to listen, analyze and make a decision that works for as many folks as I can.

• What should the top three priorities of the council be?

Balanced sustainable budget that maintains essential services.

Economic Development that provides revenues and jobs. Protecting our natural resources and our small town character while providing affordable housing and services to our community members.

• What do you feel has been the city council’s greatest success in the past four years and its greatest failures?

We have had balanced budgets which have included the additions of police, public works, and recreation. We could not have done this without the support from our staff and our citizens. Our staff took pay cuts when needed to help us weather the downturn and our citizens supported our directions by approving Measure G. When we work together, we as a City can achieve what some say is not possible. As I said before, the people of Cotati truly care about their community and want it to succeed.

We are seeing the fruits of some of these labors in the development of the Cotati Train Station, improvements to Faletti Ranch, the Gateway improvements, Habitat for Humanity development, housing development on East Cotati and soon to be happening housing on Santero Way, as well as additional road maintenance funding.

As far as failures, I wish we could speed up some of the projects in the works. I know that most of it is out of our control, but I still wish there was something we could have done. I would have liked to allocate more funding to our roads. Lastly, I think the community unfortunately got caught in a nasty battle about the roundabouts which directed energy in the wrong direction. That is unfortunate, but it highlights even more for me that we need to be sure we are communicating clearly with our community. There was so much misinformation that it made it difficult to have a good community dialogue.

• What would be your overall plan to develop business within the city of Cotati?

We need to continue to meet with existing businesses to assess their needs and what we can do to help them be successful. We need to determine the policies that help businesses and implement them. We need to look for businesses that compliment our other businesses and help them locate in Cotati.

• What do you see as Cotati’s biggest problem and how would you solve it?

Balancing what we want with what we can afford. This is particularly true for a small city. We have to decide as a community what services are important to us and then we need to have some of the tough discussions on how to pay for it. Some citizens do not understand how the city gets it’s funding and all the things that are done with that funding. I am usually the one carrying around the city budget that I am happy to share with citizens. A lot of people don’t realize all that is done with a really small staff. Our staff has to wear many hats and chip in to get things done.

• Would you be in favor of developing a hotel in Cotati?

Yes, given our location and the many events we have in our community a hotel would be very beneficial to our community.

• If you could look 10 years ahead, what would your vision of Cotati be?

That we are a thriving community with the ability to provide for the needs of its citizens and the citizens are involved in all aspects of the City. Most of all I hope that through all the ups and downs that Cotati is able to maintain its character and spirit.

Dell’Osso: Incumbent councilman

• Why do you feel you’re the best candidate for the Cotati City Council?

I have over 34 years of experience working for the Federal Government (National Park Service) which includes leadership, balancing budgets of up to $14 million, mentoring and supervising employees, and listening to public concerns. I also am finishing up my 10th year as a City Council Member and each of those years having a balanced budget and have served as Mayor twice.

I have held many leadership positions in the past 30 years with groups such as Sonoma County Library Commission, Rancho Cotati Little League, Rancho Cotate High School Project Graduation, Sonoma County Agricultural Preservation & Open Space District Advisory Board, the City of Cotati Environmental Advisory Commission, and Santa Rosa JC Natural Resource Advisory Committee to name a few.

• Why, exactly, are you running for city council?

I am seeking reelection to put in place even more building blocks for Cotati’s future. As a policy-maker, I feel this is my primary focus. Those building blocks include a long-term vision for stable finances, human resources practices that allow every employee a fair treatment and feedback. My goals are to continue to stabilize economic development for long-term fiscal sustainability, the continuation of environmental protection through educational messaging on issues such as water conservation and protection of open space and UGBs, and bringing healthy discussion with public participation back to City Hall.

• What should the top three priorities of the council be?

The biggest issues to me are transportation in the North Bay (making sure the SMART train becomes a success in Sonoma-Marin); water conservation and protection of open space and UGBs; and bringing healthy discussion with public participation back to City Hall.

• What do you feel has been the city council’s greatest success in the past four years and its greatest failures?

Successes: Four consecutive years of balanced budgets, putting into place a structure to reduce long-term pension costs, allowing residents to choose either PG&E or Sonoma Clean Power, first City in County to complete SMART train depot, over $800,000 in street paving last year, and more Government transparency by streaming Council meetings.

Failures: (I would call these shortcomings as opposed to failures) Try and find a way to increase civic engagement. I believe in order for local government to be healthy and effective, it requires the participation of its citizenry. Additionally, providing more facilities such as drinking water, toilets and seating in City parks.

• What would be your overall plan to develop business within the city of Cotati?

We need to draw upon businesses that will help existing businesses in the county. For example, our biggest industries are wine and medical fields. Are they able to purchase supplies and services needed right now in Sonoma County or do they have to leave the County? We should capitalize on that by providing those supplies and services.

• What do you see as Cotati’s biggest problem and how would you solve it?

An area of improvement is to continue to try and entice those people using Cotati as a thoroughfare and to get them out of their cars and patronize Cotati businesses such as Redwood Café, Super Burger, Friar Tucks, etc. This will in turn strengthen or tax base and keep Cotati running for the long-term.

• Would you be in favor of developing a hotel in Cotati?

Yes. A hotel that would provide service for visitors going to places like the Green Music Center or venues in the city like the Cotati Accordion Festival.

• If you could look 10 years ahead, what would your vision of Cotati be?

A city with a vibrant downtown which provides opportunities for Cotati citizens to shop and dine but also captures people from our neighboring towns who drive through Cotati. A small city that provides the needed services to its citizens. I would like to see more development on the major corridors like the north end of Old Redwood Hwy and the 116 corridor going west towards Stony Point Road. Also providing buffers (UGBs) on the periphery of the city limits.



Skillman: Incumbent councilwoman

• Why do you feel you’re the best candidate for the Cotati City Council?

After serving on the Council for four years now, I have built a good working relationship with my fellow council members. Although we do not always agree on all issues, we agree to disagree in a professional and amicable manner.

• Why, exactly, are you running for city council?

I would like to continue to serve my community by voicing their concerns and supporting the type of development we would like to see in Cotati while maintaining our small town feel.

• What should the top three priorities of the council be?

I believe that the three incumbents should continue our work to keep balancing the city’s budget, providing necessary services to our constituents, and working together to find long-term financial solutions once Measure G sunsets.

• What do you feel has been the city council’s greatest success in the past four years and its greatest failures?

The improvements made around Cotati have been one of our best achievements. The Northern Gateway looks so much better than before construction began. The sidewalks have been made continuous and ADA compliant. And the Downtown paving project and flashing lights that will be added to some crosswalks will make travelling my bike or on foot safer. One of our greatest challenges is to provide more low-income housing, which will improve as we maintain our working relationship with non-profit groups, such as Habitat for Humanity and Catholic Charities.

• What would be your overall plan to develop business within the city of Cotati?

The Council just voted to support a new program that will defer fees for new developments, which is just one of the ways the Planning Department has been working to assist developers to bring more business to Cotati. They also have done more outreach to local businesses to ensure that we are meeting their needs.

• What do you see as Cotati’s biggest problem and how would you solve it?

Finding a long-term source of revenue once Measure G sunsets.

• Would you be in favor of developing a hotel in Cotati?

Yes, as long as the hotel would be a good fit for Cotati’s small town charm.

• If you could look 10 years ahead, what would your vision of Cotati be?

Cotati would remain a wonderful place to raise a family, with so many annual events for our community members. All of the storefronts would be filled and the Council would have more secure revenue sources in order to continue to balance the city’s budget.

Goebel: Candidate, businessman

• Why do you feel you’re the best candidate for the Cotati City Council?

I can bridge the gap between local business and city hall. I'm a General Contractor and understand what it takes to be successful in improving budgets and managing money. I believe success in this city is understanding the needs and wants of the citizens and setting forth a plan we can agree on.

• Why, exactly, are you running for city council?

I'm running because I love this city and lived downtown here most of my life. I see problems in the downtown area that other council members don't know about until it's brought to their attention. I feel it's my time to support the welfare of this town.

• What should the top three priorities of the council be?

Creating business, improve safety in the downtown area, managing tax dollars by carefully approving projects that are in budget without unforeseen extra costs

• What do you feel has been the city council’s greatest success in the past four years and its greatest failures?

Achieving measure G probably the best thing that's happened! Without that the city would of sunk into bankruptcy and would have to possibly merge into Rohnert Park.

Failure would be spending almost all of it on improvements in the city with only one contractor bid. Usually you get three bids. This common practice in public work projects. I would have not awarded the project until the 3 bids were received.

• What would be your overall plan to develop business within the city of Cotati?

New Businesses in Cotati should have a streamlined applications process This would invite more economic growth into the city. I know it's quite a long process at the moment. This is why most folks don't try to do business in this city. This must change.

• What do you see as Cotati’s biggest problem and how would you solve it?

Excessive spending must change. We should keep funds in the bank instead of burning it up and stop relying on state grants as a Band-Aid.

• Would you be in favor of developing a hotel in Cotati?

Hotel would be great in this city. With all students at SSU it would be beneficial for the parents and friends to stay and spend some cash in the city.

• If you could look 10 years ahead, what would your vision of Cotati be?

Sidewalks in the greater downtown. New businesses in vacant spots which create economic growth for a increased tax base. Eliminate the negative outlook on city council by more being more transparent on future projects.

Weaver: Candidate, facilitator

• Why do you feel you’re the best candidate for the Cotati City Council?

I wouldn’t be so presumptuous as to say I’m the BEST candidate! All I can do is tell you who I am, what I believe in and how I make decisions; if that resonates with your values, then vote for me! My core values are honesty, fairness, accountability, social justice, and community service. My vision is integration of social, economic, and environmental sustainability. I seek to inject joy and humor into all my endeavors.

Here’s how I approach policy decisions.

Any controversial issue has two components: values and facts. Our passions come into play based on our values: What do we think is important? What kind of world do we want to live in? Facts are objective and measurable. Unfortunately, most of us initially react from our emotions and then look for the facts that seem to support them. I strive to evaluate the facts as neutrally as possible (I have degrees in Public Health and Library Science and used to teach critical thinking), and evaluate them against my values. As a mediator, I’m good at listening to people and reflecting back what I hear – this makes people feel heard and valued. When folks disagree with each other, it’s tempting on both sides to keep throwing facts (if you’re being civil) or insults (if you’re not) in an attempt to convince the other to come to your side. Instead, I strive to listen for where the other persons’ values and concerns are similar to mine and where they’re different, and respectfully reflect those back. I try to neither get defensive about my position nor denigrate theirs.

• Why, exactly, are you running for city council?

In my work as a facilitator, I help diverse groups find common ground, have difficult conversations, and make important decisions more effectively. The current tone of our national election rhetoric deeply disturbs me: denigration of opponents' character, threats, etc. Can we discuss why we disagree with one another without demonizing each other? Without assuming that anyone who thinks differently is either crazy, mean, or stupid? One of the reasons I am moved to serve in public office is to foster dialog across differences.

I also think the voters deserve to have a choice of candidates. I don’t have anything against any of the incumbents; but it appalls me that Rohnert Park isn’t even having an election because there is no one running against theirs!

Diversity of opinion is a good thing. I have one foot firmly in the environmentalist world and one in the business community, and my votes cross over between them. I did not get some endorsements because I’m not “pure” enough measured against the organization’s voting list.

• What should the top three priorities of the council be?

One of my pet issues is to get our empty storefronts filled, by making it easier to do business in Cotati. I co-own and manage a small retail building downtown; what I hear from my tenants about their experiences as well as my realtor’s comments about Cotati’s reputation convince me that we could be doing a better job.

As I’ve walked our neighborhoods and asked residents about their biggest concerns, the most frequent issues I hear center around public works – street paving, water bills, etc. I think we could do a better job of making the city’s decisions & plans for improvements more transparent and understandable to the community – why was one street paved versus another, etc.

• What would be your overall plan to develop business within the city of Cotati?

I don’t have a fully baked plan, but ideas on steps we should investigate.

The whole world of retail has changed, as more people purchase more products online versus in brick and mortar stores. I don’t think our General Plan or specific area plans take this into account adequately. I’d like to do some research on this issue and see how we can get in front of these trends.

When most folks think Cotati, they think downtown bars & restaurants; but more of our sales tax revenues actually come from the industrial side of town. When visiting those businesses in a joint project between the City, the County Department of Economic Development and the Chamber of Commerce, what I heard over and over again was the lack of opportunity for expansion. We may need more industrial development than small retail development.

• Would you be in favor of developing a hotel in Cotati?

Yes! It would be lovely to have somewhere for guests, event attendees, etc. to stay without having to go to Rohnert Park, and of course we’d benefit from bed taxes.

• If you could look 10 years ahead, what would your vision of Cotati be?

We’ll have preserved our urban growth boundaries while developing attractive, moderately priced infill housing projects; filled our empty storefronts downtown and added a few commercial projects near the Northern Gateway that keep our residents shopping in town. The train station is buzzing. Our budget would be balanced. We’d continue to fill the plaza with a diversity of entertaining community events. Residents would feel engaged and community volunteer opportunities would abound.