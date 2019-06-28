Undercover operation identifies prostitution at local massage parlors

On Thurs., June 20, the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety, along with assistance from FBI and the city’s Code Compliance Department, conducted an undercover operation to determine if prostitution was occurring at local massage parlors where we have received complaints from the public. The purpose of the operation was to determine if the businesses were in violation of the city ordinance and business licensing requirements for massage parlors, and to provide resources and assistance to those working at the parlors or identify if anyone was being trafficked through them. It is not uncommon to find women being trafficked at massage parlors where prostitution occurs, and the women will be moved frequently from location to location by the people running the parlors. Many times they hold onto the women’s identification and other credentials, as well as hold debts over them that they are required to pay off by working at the parlors or other facilities. Therefore, it is not uncommon for the women to not come forward about being trafficked because of the fear that is instilled in them if they do.

During the operation, an undercover officer went into Muse Spa on Maurice Avenue and Rosemary Spa in the University Square Shopping Center on Snyder Ln. and requested a massage. While getting a massage at each location, the officer was offered a sex act by the masseuse. Officers from RP Public Safety then entered the business and interviewed the masseuse as well as anyone else found inside regarding the prostitution and to determine if anyone was being trafficked. An inspection of the businesses was then conducted by Rohnert Park Public Safety’s Fire Marshall and a city Code Compliance Officer. Neither woman at either location claimed to be trafficked, however they were offered access to resources if they desired assistance. Additional follow up will be conducted regarding the business license issued by the city for both of these massage parlors due to the violations found.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety is committed to stopping human trafficking, and to ensuring that businesses within the city not being used for the purpose of criminal acts. If you or someone you know is being exploited or trafficked for sex or any other purposes, please contact the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707)584-2600 for assistance. Also, if you suspect or know of any criminal activity occurring at businesses or anywhere else in the city, please contact the department. You can provide tips through Nixle, by calling (707)584-COPS, or by emailing crimetips@rpcity.org if you want to remain confidential.