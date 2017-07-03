Ultimate Bliss Day Spa - ribbon cutting More than 30 people attended the opening of Ultimate Bliss Day Spa, located at 8579 Gravenstein Hwy, Cotati Crossroads Center. Owner Elena Martinez-Lamke (holding scissors) and husband Ryan (in plaid) spent several months renovating and decorating the new location for the spa. Its beautiful interior is home to massages, facials, waxing, lash extensions, make-up and much more. Attending were Cotati City Councilmembers John Dell’Osso and Wendy Skillman and Cotati Chamber of Commerce members Susan Kashack and Rick Minervini along with friends and family to kick off the opening. Picture by Rick Minervini, Cotati Chamber of Commerce