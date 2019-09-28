USCIS welcomes more than 34,300 new citizens

News Briefs
September 28, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Work from home scams Volunteer’s corner News Briefs News Briefs Estafas sobre trabajar desde casa Friday drawings Discharged hazardous waste in K section Sutter breaks ground on expansion Fundraiser for Divine Nov. 4 Lawsuit challenges California’s use of GPS tracking devices on hunting dogs News Briefs Volunteers Public education on pedestrian traffic laws RP Public Safety participates in “Operation Clear Track” Helicopters to patrol electric lines News Briefs Second closure of Richmond-San Rafael Bridge Elliot speaks at hobby conference News Briefs August 10 6th St. Playhouse to audition dogs for Sandy in Annie A. G. Becerra protecting women’s access to birth control Bauman shares tips for allergies Night of darkness News Briefs August 3 News Briefs Oct. 5 Local news briefs Groundwater fee under consideration So. C. Sheriff’s office releases personnel records Law enforcement agencies to join SMART in promoting rail safety News Briefs August 31 Santa Rosa man receives life sentence in RP burglary March is Try Transit Month Safe medicine disposal program Call on Newsom to help struggling homeowners News Briefs Work from home scams Trying to steal truck News Briefs Caltrans urges trucks to secure loads News Briefs A transfer of firearms in California Arrests made at checkpoints Tax tips for consumers County voter information in mail soon News Briefs August 24 E. Jones best company Thompson urging to submit artwork Summer lunch is back for Sonoma County children Small scale cyber attacks Volunteer's Corner Legislation helps people with disabilities move back home Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls Californians traveling get fully vaccinated for measles Sonoma County Airport expands options with Uber access Be alert and aware during Watch Out for Wildlife Week News Briefs September 7 On line dating scams Four grant programs open for applications News Briefs Fake check scams PG&E expanding weather station and high def camera network Slow down and celebrate responsibly Work at gift shop The first soccer world cup News Briefs, Volunteer's September 7 SweetPea needs volunteers Raley’s agrees to settlement Summit promotion Cotati spring curbside cleanup June is Elder Abuse Awareness month PG&E encourages customers to update their contact information Festival needs volunteers Share your thoughts 17 new laws took effect on Jan. 1 Winter weather, illness drastically impacting blood supply USCIS gives free training on how to apply for citizenship Recruiters needed Sobriety and driver’s license checkpoint Save the date for pancakes Marketing and outreach Lead lessons on nature Newsom signs “Smog Check for Trucks” legislation into law Governor Newsom commended on wildfire safety measures Rental assistance programs remain on track despite Government shutdown Sonoma State ranked as one of the best colleges for transfer students Kidnapping scam alert Help survivors Upcoming traffic alert Grant scams Become a volunteer for the Village Network Leadership opportunity Are you prepared? Homelessness is on the rise among the elderly Sonoma County Rental Assistance Programs continue Brush pile burning at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park Industrial work death in RP Sen. Dodd introduces wildfire vegetation management plan Wanted felon arrested Connect with new friends Volunteer with Verity! Benefit Bingo and Pasta Feed New 2019 firearms laws The fight moves to protect transgender serving in the military Caltrans offers safety tips for winter driving Laguna Wastewater Treatment Plant impacted by flooding CTE Foundation support workforce pipeline Sonoma County permit office relocates Advocate for foster children Free bookmobile out of commission Public safety power shutoff Reversal drugs to combat opioid crisis Wildlife Rescue relies on interns DA Ravitch issues notice: Looters and price gougers will be prosecuted Obesity in Sonoma County Aging concerns? Call (707) 565-INFO Become a CASA volunteer Isaacs-Bennett graduates from basic military training Back-to-school prevention education guide New backpacks, laptops and tablets “Score!” SMART recommended to receive for $12.6 million grant Wine Entrepreneurship Program now accepting applications Be aware of lewd conduct at Petaluma Shopping Center Dodd promotes free tax assistance Educate yourself on signs of abuse CPI hosts summer group Driver arrested for DUI after hitting parked car CDPH warns not to eat La Zagala Tamarin flavor candy Scammers claiming to be “Captain Darin Dougherty” from the sheriff’s office Stone to retire Art show features local artists The inability of students to afford food Tech support refund scam Grieving for whales Children’s pasta dinner Social sustainability, wine tech and legal experts joins business faculty It is creek week Gold Ridge will not be corp. yard $20,000 donated to wine industry at SSU Vehicle fire near Tech Middle School Model trains at Children’s Museum Lend a hand at annual festival Help people with dementia Meals on Wheels needs more drivers USCIS guidance on discretionary employment for parolees Former Walmart employee arrested for thefts from store Deputy arrests intoxicated RP driver on drugs, weapons charges SMART will add a late-night run Cleaner community spaces News Briefs Distribute leftover meals Help with fundraiser ride Those prohibited from possessing firearms So. Co. Economic Assistance to close in-person client services Summer Nature Journals California Proposition 63 Ammo background checks law A bilingual wish granter needed Tutor, mentor students Reporting requirements for new California residents Summer breakfast and lunch is served at the RP Club Want to be a board member? Free legal clinic open Medicare fraud 101 Contractor or handyman help Mother-son pimping and pandering duo sentenced June 30 deadline to take county older adult services survey Data entry assistants needed Mental health support available for all News briefs Free Medicare device scam Cal OES selects vendors to modernize state 9-1-1 system Family emergency scam Garden and front desk help NAMI sets dates for classes Several drug companies pay out $70 million to Ca. Do me a favor scam Cotati City Council votes to eliminate synthetic pesticides and herbicides Maintenance program improves water quality, provides flood protection So. Co. Housing Authority opens new housing choice voucher lottery wait list Sen. Dodd’s college student food insecurity bill signed by Gov. News briefs Help with chores Learn different trades and opportunities “Nail ‘em” app to report illegal fireworks Citizenship and assimilation grant opportunities Governor’s actions will save the lives of first responders Answer calls News Briefs DNA testing scams Youth homelessness increased Judgment barring citizenship question Volunteer to drive and save lives Funeral fraud Learn how to be a foster parent Are you looking for a way to give back? Check up on seniors 16-Bed Psychiatric Health Facility planned for Sonoma County Teach third graders how to read State parks looking for volunteers CDPH and CDFA encourages safe practices around animals Help needed at fundraiser Volunteer at hospital gift shop DNC to meet in San Francisco News briefs Pitch in at open house

USCIS welcomes more than 34,300 new citizens

September 27, 2019

In recognition of Constitution Week and Citizenship Day, both took place over the week of Mon., Sept. 16, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) joined with the National Park Service (NPS) to welcome 26 of America’s newest citizens from 16 countries during a special naturalization ceremony at Point Reyes National Seashore last week. This ceremony is one of over 316 ceremonies that welcomed more than 34,300 new citizens at Constitution Day and Citizenship Day ceremonies across the nation between Sept. 13 and 23.

Retired Park Ranger John Dell’Osso delivered the keynote address. USCIS San Francisco Acting Field Office Director Joe Hamilton administered the Oath of Allegiance. Acting Park Superintendent Brannon Ketcham spoke welcoming remarks. Chris Poston sang the national anthem.

 Sept. 17, the nation observes Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, as part of Constitution Week (Sept. 17 to 23 this year). The commemoration honors both the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, and an observance that began in 1940 as “I Am an American Day.” Citizenship Day began in 1952, based on a law signed by President Harry Truman, and in 1955, President Dwight Eisenhower proclaimed the first Constitution Week. or a complete list of Constitution Week ceremonies visit uscis.gov.

USCIS encourages new U.S. citizens and their families and friends to share their naturalization photos on social media using the hashtags #newUScitizen, #ConstitutionWeek, and #WethePeople.