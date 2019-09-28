USCIS welcomes more than 34,300 new citizens

In recognition of Constitution Week and Citizenship Day, both took place over the week of Mon., Sept. 16, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) joined with the National Park Service (NPS) to welcome 26 of America’s newest citizens from 16 countries during a special naturalization ceremony at Point Reyes National Seashore last week. This ceremony is one of over 316 ceremonies that welcomed more than 34,300 new citizens at Constitution Day and Citizenship Day ceremonies across the nation between Sept. 13 and 23.

Retired Park Ranger John Dell’Osso delivered the keynote address. USCIS San Francisco Acting Field Office Director Joe Hamilton administered the Oath of Allegiance. Acting Park Superintendent Brannon Ketcham spoke welcoming remarks. Chris Poston sang the national anthem.

Sept. 17, the nation observes Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, as part of Constitution Week (Sept. 17 to 23 this year). The commemoration honors both the signing of the Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787, and an observance that began in 1940 as “I Am an American Day.” Citizenship Day began in 1952, based on a law signed by President Harry Truman, and in 1955, President Dwight Eisenhower proclaimed the first Constitution Week. or a complete list of Constitution Week ceremonies visit uscis.gov.

USCIS encourages new U.S. citizens and their families and friends to share their naturalization photos on social media using the hashtags #newUScitizen, #ConstitutionWeek, and #WethePeople.