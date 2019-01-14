USCIS presents free training on how to apply for citizenship

On Feb. 20, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers will present a free full-day workshop designed for people who teach citizenship preparation classes. The workshop, Creating and Maintaining a Comprehensive Adult Citizenship Education Program, will review the naturalization process and requirements, and share strategies for teaching English and civics skills. Instructors will illustrate student-centered activities that citizenship trainers can use in creating their own curriculum.

Classroom conversations will provide an excellent opportunity for networking and professional development. The deadline for enrollment is Feb. 13. Register by visiting uscis.gov/teacher training. Space is limited. For more information on USCIS and its programs, please visit uscis.gov. or call 415-248-8873; cell: 415-987-0191