February 23, 2019
USCIS gives free training on how to apply for citizenship

February 22, 2019

On Feb. 20, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers will present a free full-day workshop designed for people who teach citizenship preparation classes. The workshop, Creating and Maintaining a Comprehensive Adult Citizenship Education Program, will review the naturalization process and requirements and share strategies for teaching English and civics skills. Instructors will illustrate student-centered activities that citizenship trainers can use in creating their own curriculum.

Classroom conversations will provide an excellent opportunity for networking and professional development. Register by visiting uscis.gov/teachertraining. Space is limited. The workshop will start at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. at the Oakland Federal Building, North Tower, 1301 Clay St., Fifth Floor, Room H, Oakland Ca.,

For more information on USCIS and its programs, visit uscis.gov. or call 415-248-8873