The Rohnert Park Cal Ripken U12/60 baseball team placed second in the NorCal State Championship tournament that was held in Rohnert Park. The Rohnert Park team was defeated by River Park, 5-1 but still qualify to go to the Southwest Regional Tournament held in Hanford, Ca. starting July 15. The winner of the Southwest Regional Tournament will move on to the Cal Ripken World Series being played in August in Visalia, Ca.

Photo by Jane Peleti