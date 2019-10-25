Types of loans based on credit score

Real Estate
October 25, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Seven common mortgage mistakes How to plan the optimal time to buy a rental property The loan process and what not to do What to expect in today’s loan process? A factor that can drive your mortgage cost up How child support and alimony can affect your ability to get a mortgage What to look for when getting a mortgage on a manufactured home Why getting a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is a smart financial move How to lower your cash to close when buying a home What you need to know about securing a VA mortgage How mortgage lender credits work Five quirky refinance scenarios that work Two mortgage loan programs get a better interest rate The #1 mistake consumers make when getting a mortgage… Things that affect your first-time buyer mortgage options Be wary about paying off this type of mortgage Best benefit for your first-time home buyer Why the VA mortgage is the best home loan A bank statement program might help get a mortgage Read the fine print Cash-out refinance or home equity Should you refinance with today’s mortgage rates? Should you buy and build or buy a single family home? Don’t make mistakes when getting a mortgage refinance Home value when refinancing Should you go FHA or conventional for purchasing your first home? Mortgage rate sounds too good to be true Finances matter when buying a home FHA requirement might hurt buying chances How to use rental income to qualify for a mortgage How to get a mortgage without providing tax returns The new way to get a mortgage with 1 year income tax returns Four common home buying mistakes to avoid How to create wealth with your income and finances Should you buy a house with monthly mortgage insurance? 2019 conforming loan limits rise FHA loan limits for 2019 increase Working two jobs makes now easier to get a mortgage How much of your mortgage income should be going towards an auto loan? How much are closing costs when you purchase a house? Self-employed income Common questions on financed mortgaged insurance loans A loan program you may be eligible for based on your credit score Can you use roommate income to get a mortgage? Pulling credit may not make sense Cash to payment formula when buying a home Lender knows how to purchase business? Be careful getting a mortgage if you have a bankruptcy How expensive your mortgage will be due to bad credit? A non-traditional program for self-employed mortgage borrowers What you need to know about the mortgage 4506-t document Two mortgage process problems you will want to avoid How the mortgage process gets ugly if you have a difficult picture Could the 30-year fixed mortgage get to 3 percent? Purchase price should not be most important factor Why waiting for mortgage rates to get better is a losing proposition Three reasons you should not buy a home Three quirky issues that will hurt your mortgage Why your mortgage payment keeps changing The credit score it takes to get a mortgage How 1031 tax-deferred exchanges work Six to avoid when purchasing a home Mortgage inquiry makes your credit score drop? Transfer property to family and be protected under Prop 13

Types of loans based on credit score

By: Scott Sheldon
October 25, 2019

Credit is one of the biggest parameters of a lender’s decision to grant you a loan approval or not. There’s a lot of misconceptions out there floating around the internet about what you can and can’t do with the type of credit that you have. Here’s some things to consider if you’re worried about your credit score when it comes to getting a mortgage…

Number one is the most important thing. Do not have any mortgage “lates” in the last 12 months. Mortgage lates will be problematic for almost every type of mortgage product and program available.

If your credit score is anywhere from 705 and up it’s realistic that you would be able to get the three different types of loans available in the market. You would be eligible for a jumbo loan, a conventional loan and a government-insured loan like an FHA for example. If your score is less than 700, but 680 or higher you’re still going to be teetering on the edge of being able to qualify for conventional financing with less than 20 percent down then you would be able to get a jumbo loan with a minimum of a 680-credit score.

Once your credit score dips down beneath 680 or all the way down to 620 that can still keep you in the realm of getting a conventional loan, but you’ll need a bigger down payment in most cases, but in most, for example if you’re buying a condominium for example, it’s not reasonable that you would be able to purchase a condominium with less than 20 percent down with a less than 680 credit score. Your credit score needs to be at least 680 or more in that type of scenario. The minimum credit score that you need for a conventional mortgage is 620.

If your credit score is less than 620 all the way down to 580 then you’re in the realm of either a VA loan, if you’re a military veteran or an FHA loan. Not always, but generally speaking, if you have decent credit, for example 680 to 700 or more, and you’re doing a purchase transaction with 3.5 percent down; it’s almost the same benefit for the most part looking at either a conventional loan or an FHA loan. There really isn’t that big of a difference between the two with a 3.5 to a 5 percent down payment. The bigger separator will be based on coming in with 8 percent down on a conventional. If your credit score is good that could move you out of an FHA loan and into a conventional loan without monthly mortgage insurance.

Some scenarios to be aware of…

If you’re looking to cash out or refinance your house, your credit score should be at least 600 or more and should be able to pay off debt and not home improvement.

If you’re looking at conventional financing and you’re looking at a cash out on a high balance loan or a loan at the conforming loan limit regardless, you’re going to be paying more in terms of points and a potentially higher interest rate because the purpose is cash out.

These are some nuances to consider when determining what’s the best direction to go with regards to your finances. The best rule of thumb is to let a lender look at your credit report, supply the financial documentation and make a pragmatic decision about what your ability to do as mortgages based on the advice of a lender not just points and fees, but really getting the right advice can go a long way into helping you get a lower-cost loan based on the credit score that you have.

 

Scott Sheldon is a local mortgage lender, with a decade of experience helping consumers purchase and refinance primary homes second homes and investment properties. Learn more at www.sonomacountymortgages.com.