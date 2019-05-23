Two teachers receive the Lou Colby award

By: Irene Hilsendager

What is an Education Foundation? An educational foundation is an organization set up to educate the public and often act as charitable benefactors raising funds for and awarding scholarships and grants.

The Board of Directors is made up of active members from the community, parents, business leaders, teachers and administrators who all share a common bond with education. The community must work as a whole to prepare the young for a very complicated world. While the foundation is independent of the school district, communication must be maintained through a district liaison. The Education Foundation assists teachers by supporting the teachers’ quality of education.

“Another year has passed with summer upon us and it is time for the yearly grant giveaway. It is time to appreciate the talented leadership that is best for our schools,” President Dan Blanquie said.

Outstanding educators are presented with the Lou Colby Award during the giving of grants. Last Tuesday at Sally Tomatoes, the Education Foundation held such an event. The Lou Colby Award is now called the 21st Century Award and Susan Penn and Hollie Campos were the recipients. Lou Colby was an educator for 33 years. In 1977 she came to Rohnert Park to teach third grade at Waldo Rohnert Elementary and went on to be the principal at La Fiesta (now University Elementary) for eight years and became an interim principal at Mountain Shadow Middle School (now Technology Middle School). Colby passed away in Sept. of 2000.

The foundation was founded in 1983 due to the reality of dwindling state funds that were available to support education integrity in the local community.

President Dan Blanquie and master of ceremonies introduced the room full of teachers and dignitaries. The Education Foundation is the second oldest non-profit in the community, being 36 years old in June.

The CRPUSD received $40, 180 for the 2019-2020 grant year. Blanquie is very pleased to say that $1.57 m. has been raised since giving out grants to local educators. And this year the grants ranged from $400 to over $5,000 for the different schools in the district.

Through many different fund-raising activities and generous donors, the foundation provides otherwise unavailable funds for the education programs in all local classrooms.