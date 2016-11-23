Two men rob RP gas station Monday night

The Rohnert Park Dept. of Public Safety is investigating a robbery that occurred on Monday, Nov. 20.

At approximately 9:17 p.m., RPDPS received a report that a robbery had taken place at the Valero Gas Station on Southwest Boulevard in Rohnert Park. The clerk, who was working alone at the time, said two men entered the store and demanded the money from the cash register as well as the clerk’s cell phone.

After the clerk put money and the cell phone in a bag the suspects brought into the store, both fled southwest toward College View Drive.

No one was injured, and the clerk told RPDPS officers no weapons were displayed by the suspects. The amount of money taken is not being disclosed because this is an active and ongoing investigation.

The suspects, according to a RPDPS report, were described as light-skinned males wearing black clothing and black beanies. The suspect who went behind the counter was wearing a towel tied around his face and both suspects were wearing blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the possible identity of the suspects is encouraged to call the RPDPS at (707) 584-2630 or send an email to rpdpsinvestigations@rpcity.com. Anonymous messages can be left at (707) 584-COPS or crimetips@rpcity.org.