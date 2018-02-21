News
February 21, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Council approves La Plaza park for fundraiser Schools for climate action RP Council votes to extend terms Be a part of history: Penngrove to assemble time capsule Free tax prep assistance for low income residents Sonoma County reports flu death Drunk driver tries to flee scene SR woman killed by SMART train Prostitution ring uncovered RP attempting to alleviate traffic woes Crab feed comes to Penngrove Fire displaces RP residents RP City Council discusses M pool programs Mother and Son Arrested for Human Trafficking and Pimping Plaza shooter said to be suffering from depression Cotati gives thanks at annual awards night No evil puppies, just youths going to camp Cotati changes cannabis cultivation regulations Correction RP confident about flooding prep New businesses come to town Suspect wanted to be shot in City Center Plaza shooting Cotati-RP Unified School District makes AP District Honor Roll list Officer involved shooting: Suspect wanted to be shot by RP Public Safety officers City of Cotati: Honorary Mayor Anabel Dane RP aims to curb exposure to secondhand smoke RP approves amendment to speed up housing development Community helps TMS class reach goal Whatever happened to young newspaper carriers? CERT involvement the answer to better disaster preparedness? Wise money moves for parents under 40 2017 Home invasion: burglar arrested after entering home and committing sexual assault Holiday robbery and thefts DUI doesn’t just mean booze when behind the wheel New State laws that impact California’s law enforcement agencies New laws for California motorists Fraud Alert: Fire Debris

Two alarm fire displaces RP residents, destroys home

By: Katherine Minkiewicz
February 21, 2018

A two alarm fire broke out at a two-story home on Jubilee Court in the early morning hours of Feb. 21, displacing its residents and destroying the home with fire damage estimated to be as high as $450,000.

There were no injuries reported in the incident and the residents were able to make their way safely out of the house prior to calling 9-1-1. Rohnert Park Public Safety crews arrived on scene three minutes after the fire was reported.

According to public safety personnel, the fire originated from the fire place, where flames were thought to escape the firebox and travel through the interior walls and exterior paneling.

The fire then spread upstairs to the bedrooms, where the roof then collapsed upon the living room and kitchen.

“Flames could be seen over 30 feet above the residence and fire was coming out of the second floor bedroom windows above the garage,” according to a press release from the department of public safety.

Not only did Rohnert Park firefighters battle the fire – Rancho Adobe and Rincon Valley fire crews were also on scene to fight the flames.

First responders worked in a defensive manner to keep the flames away from the garage area, which held many of the resident’s possessions.

The two alarm fire also threatened homes on three sides of the burn, however, crews were able to keep the neighboring homes unscathed.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents during and after the fire. This house fire comes on the heels of a garage fire that occurred on Feb. 12 at a Francis Circle townhouse, which also displaced its residents.

 

 