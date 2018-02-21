Two alarm fire displaces RP residents, destroys home

By: Katherine Minkiewicz

A two alarm fire broke out at a two-story home on Jubilee Court in the early morning hours of Feb. 21, displacing its residents and destroying the home with fire damage estimated to be as high as $450,000.

There were no injuries reported in the incident and the residents were able to make their way safely out of the house prior to calling 9-1-1. Rohnert Park Public Safety crews arrived on scene three minutes after the fire was reported.

According to public safety personnel, the fire originated from the fire place, where flames were thought to escape the firebox and travel through the interior walls and exterior paneling.

The fire then spread upstairs to the bedrooms, where the roof then collapsed upon the living room and kitchen.

“Flames could be seen over 30 feet above the residence and fire was coming out of the second floor bedroom windows above the garage,” according to a press release from the department of public safety.

Not only did Rohnert Park firefighters battle the fire – Rancho Adobe and Rincon Valley fire crews were also on scene to fight the flames.

First responders worked in a defensive manner to keep the flames away from the garage area, which held many of the resident’s possessions.

The two alarm fire also threatened homes on three sides of the burn, however, crews were able to keep the neighboring homes unscathed.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents during and after the fire. This house fire comes on the heels of a garage fire that occurred on Feb. 12 at a Francis Circle townhouse, which also displaced its residents.