Two RP Parks getting upgrades

News
April 13, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Golf Course Drive Crossing concerns may delay SMART train ‘Quiet Zones’ Survey Says: Rohnert Park Residents Love City, but not Traffic Bunfest was hopping with bunny lovers Local Tech High student chosen for Scholars program Saddle Up and Ride Cotati opposes SB 618 Graton Tribe makes good on payments A mission to help RP man arrested for attempted murder A traditional dance of Japan RAFD names part-time fire chief Cotati delays vote on Valparaiso Padre Town Center changes hands RP makes changes to city code for ADUs RP man busted for possession of meth CRPUSD schools now a safe haven for immigrant students Man arrested for attempted murder Reilani Peleti Seventh-graders in local schools to be taught CPR RP man arrested on drug possession charges Credo gets used to new digs at SMV New hands bring subtle changes to Sharing of the Green fundraiser RP rejects new self-storage facilities Body of missing woman found Missing Penngrove woman's body found in Marin County Credo crew marches to new home Cotati-reviews midyear budget RP man reported missing Bomb scare closes RCHS Man arrested after high-speed chase through 3 cities Man who led chase into SF caught Taking a pie in her grill RP votes to regulate vaping Cotati votes to host shopping cart race Artists ready for art show at library Suspected explosive device at RCHS Voice issues apology to school board, superintendent A bit of Uganda RP to replace old trees Bunkers at Foxtail set for repairs CRPUSD OKs two contracts Man busted for DUI after crashing into tree in RP Shameful time in history Council amends UDSP KRCB garners huge windfall from FCC auction Nonn expected to sue CRPUSD The Voice enters into 25th year A new look for SSU gym Sonoma County to take a look at immigration issue RP to conduct survey Man gets 11 years in prison for RP knife attack A crab feast at Community Center Cotati OKs water, sewer rate study RP adds seven to public safety Defibrillators proving to be invaluable assets Corrections

Two RP Parks getting upgrades

  • Santa Dorotea Park is now ready for an up-grade after the recent storms.

By: Community Voice Staff
April 14, 2017

Sunrise and Dorotea parks will be getting upgrades this year.

At Tuesday evening’s meeting, the Rohnert Park City Council directed staff to move ahead with turning the soccer and softball fields at Sunrise Park into all-weather turf fields.

Sunrise Park is one of the city’s most popular parks, with soccer and softball fields consistently booked for recreational youth and adult league games and practices for soccer, football, softball, lacrosse and other activities.

The opportunity came about because a promised all-weather soccer field was never developed at Sonoma Mountain Village, so the city is considering an alternative plan to use the money to upgrade the fields at Sunrise Park. The plan also includes renovation of the softball field to synthetic turf, but keeping the dirt infield.

Cost for the project is estimated at $300,000, $250,000 of which will be paid by the Codding Enterprises, developer of Sonoma Mountain Village. President/CEO of Codding Enterprises, Brad Baker, said during public comment that this was the first he had heard that Codding Enterprises would not be covering the full cost of the project.

“We would be willing to step up and pay 100 percent of the cost of this,” he said, but later amended this to clarify he would be willing to sit down and talk about covering extra costs associated with the project, since a total cost had not yet been finalized.

The expected increase in demand for the fields could lead to scheduling conflicts, city officials said. Staff and Councilmembers were confident these issues could be resolved, however.

The project was originally presented with a July 31 completion date, but was amended to extend the timeline beyond that date.

New Playgrounds for Dorotea Park

The aging, faded playgrounds at Dorotea Park are being replaced.

The Rohnert Park City Council approved spending $120,000 to replace playground equipment at the 6-acre park with new structures consistent with the look and feel of most of the city’s other playgrounds. Both playgrounds at Dorotea Park will be replaced.

The Council approved the measure as recommended by the Parks and Recreation Commission, which held a public meeting on the subject at Dorotea Park in January. Funding comes from the city’s Infrastructure Reserve.

Councilmember Gina Belforte pulled the item from the consent calendar to discuss it during the City Council meeting Tuesday night. She was dismayed at how “dinky” the playgrounds looked in photos in the staff report. “I looked at this particular park, and I know it’s a neighborhood park... but we don’t have anything really big,” she said. “Maybe it would be interesting for us to look at ‘A’ park in RP for something that would be really exciting for families to attend and play.”

California is one of 15 states that regulates playgrounds, and the only state that regulates maintenance programs for them, said John MacArthur, director of public works and community services. “It really limits what we can put in that small footprint [of Dorotea Park],” he said.

After discussion, the council unanimously approved the item.

 