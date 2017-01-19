‘Two Big Mouths’ to perform in Cotati

Linda Hirschhorn (songwriter, cantor and founder of the Vocolot Ensemble) and Naomi Newman (actor, director and founder of the Traveling Jewish Theatre) weave their personal stories, memoir, music and laughter into a theater piece about growing up Jewish and learning a thing or two, called “Two Big Mouths.”

The event is a fundraiser for Congregation Ner Shalom, is scheduled for Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

The show features Jewish themes. Newman recounts how she fell in love with theater as a girl, attending Yiddish theater performances.

Hirschhorn describes how she found herself drawn to the cantorate as a girl, attending services at her parents’ Orthodox shul in Manhattan.

“We are weaving together our stories,” said Hirschhorn. “We’ve known each other a long time. Vocolot once opened for a show at Traveling Jewish Theatre. Then we were in the Purim spiel two years in a row (at the JCC East Bay). In telling my personal stories with all my vulnerabilities and missteps laid bare, I hope to open up the space where we all discover our shared humanity.”

Naomi Newman says, “I am telling personal stories and performing characters from solo shows that expose my vulnerabilities and also share wisdom, I, and my characters, have learned through the years.”

Congregation Ner Shalom is located at 85 La Plaza in Cotati.