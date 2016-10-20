Twice Baked Potato Jackets

Recipe courtesy of Smithbites.com

8 small Yukon Gold potatoes

1 cup Sabra Classic Hummus

salt, to taste

pepper, to taste

extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

2 tablespoons chopped rosemary

Heat oven to 425 F.

Scrub potatoes and poke with fork 2-3 times to allow steam to escape while baking.

Place whole potatoes on rimmed sheet pan and bake approximately 25-30 minutes, or until potatoes are soft; cool 10 minutes.

Carefully slice potatoes in half lengthwise; scoop out insides into bowl, leaving 1/4-inch ring of potato around edges.

Lightly mash potato chunks; add hummus and stir until combined.

Season mixture with salt and pepper; taste and adjust, if necessary.

Using spoon, divide potato-hummus filling evenly between potato jackets. Drizzle with olive oil and broil 5-7 minutes, or until tops are golden and crispy; watch closely as they will burn quickly.

Remove from broiler and sprinkle with rosemary and pinch of salt.

Serve immediately.