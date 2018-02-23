Tutors needed in math and science

The Volunteer Center is looking for adult tutors that have mastery in math, science or English to tutor youths at Alternative education school in Petaluma and Santa Rosa on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. VCSC will provide orientation and clearance. The hours typically are 12 to 2 p.m., but may vary. Contact Cesar Basilio at 707-573-3385 or cbasilio@volunteernow.org.

Rancho Adobe and Petaluma share fire duties

Since March of 2017, an arrangement prompted by the retirement of the district’s chief, Frank Treanor, Petaluma’s Fire Chief Leonard Thompson has been acting as interim fire chief of Rancho Adobe. The Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District serves an estimated 25,000 residents in Cotati and Penngrove which also includes unincorporated parts of Petaluma.

Last Monday Petaluma signed off on a three-year contract to continue sharing administrative services between the Petaluma Fire Department and the Rancho Adobe Fire Protection District. The agreement has permitted for combined training and also sharing equipment along with sharing jurisdictional boundaries between the two agencies. In prior years, fire engines responded to calls from their own districts, but now the closest firefighters will go out to the incident, regardless of the borders. There is also the possibility to the sharing of a recruiting academy with Rancho, Petaluma and even Rohnert Park’s Public Safety Department to regulate the training. Since both cities and the district face financial challenges, this would be a cost-saving agreement. The future doesn’t hold an extended agreement as it is much too soon to speculate.

Rancho Adobe employs 17 full-timers and 22 part-time firefighters along with three battalion chiefs. Property taxes largely fund the district’s $3.8 million budget.

Greg Karakker, a member of the Rancho Adobe District’s board of directors, said the district was hit hard by October’s fires and may stand to lose some or all of its $300,000 in annual funding from the Graton Rancheria casino, which gets doled out by the Sonoma County board of Supervisors.

The district may have to re-think as if the dollars don’t start flowing, it just may prompt service interruptions at the stations and time would be of the essence for heart attack and stroke victims.

Nonprofit care providers need volunteers

The nonprofit care providers need volunteers to assist and socialize with patients in its reception area as well as conduct homeless outreach, event support and or data entry. Flexible hours, three to six hour a week. Contact Daniel Robnahco-Ostrowski at drobancho@wcchealth.org or call 707-823-3204, ext. 6453 for more information.

Chef’s needed

Chefs are needed to prepare breakfast on Thursdays from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and breakfast and lunch on Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Contact The Living Room office at 707-579-0138.

Tutors needed in math and science

The Volunteer Center is looking for adult tutors that have mastery in math, science or English to tutor youths at Alternative education school in Petaluma and Santa Rosa on Tuesdays or Wednesdays. VCSC will provide orientation and clearance. The hours typically are 12 to 2 p.m., but may vary. Contact Cesar Basilio at 707-573-3385 or cbasilio@volunteernow.org.

Volunteer positions needed

Up to 75 volunteer positions are needed April 27 for packet pick up and registration. Also on April 20 volunteers are needed to monitor the course and assist with registration. Contact Vanessa Miller at vanessa.miller@girlsontherun.org. Go to www.gotrsonomacounty.org for position descriptions and times and also to register.

Greeters needed

Greeters are needed to welcome visitors and sell memberships. Shifts are either mornings from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. or afternoons from 2 - 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Contact Debbie Hourigan at 707-762-5600, ext. 100 or Dhourigan@PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

Welfare League thrift shop needs appraiser

The shop needs a generous appraiser to complete an appraisal of their Railroad Square building. They are also looking for volunteers for membership involving behind-the-scene work and sales in the all-volunteer shop. Call Patti at 707-322-4325.