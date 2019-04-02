News Briefs
April 2, 2019
Trying to steal truck

March 29, 2019

On Fri. afternoon, March 22 at about 12:06 p.m., the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety began receiving 911 calls reporting a suspect attempting to break into a truck in the 400 block of Southwest Blvd. The owner had caught the suspect in his truck and was in a physical altercation, attempting to detain him until police arrived. 

The first patrol unit arrived and found 36-year-old Antonio Magana Sandoval of Rohnert Park being detained by several construction workers that had been in the immediate area. Sandoval was taken into custody without further incident and declined medical attention. 

Subsequent to an investigation by the officers, it was believed that Sandoval entered the unlocked truck, partially removed the dash, steering column and shifter with tools found in the truck in an attempt to get the truck started without the key. There was also a large quantity of construction tools in the truck that officers believed Sandoval was attempting to get away with. If the alert construction workers had not seen Sandoval attempting to get the truck started and detained him, he could have gotten away with the truck and tools. 

Sandoval was arrested and booked into the Sonoma County Jail for Attempted Vehicle Theft and Attempted Grand Theft, where he is being held on $10,000 bail.