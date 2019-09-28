Trying for a touchdown

Wyatt Gregori, of the Rohnert Park Warriors Jr PeeWee team, runs past members of the Napa Saints team in an attempt to get a touchdown during their game Sun., Sept. 22 when the Warriors hosted the Napa Saints teams at Cougar Stadium. The Warriors Jr PeeWee team defeated the Saints, 24-0, the Mitey Mite team won their game 34-0 and the PeeWee team was defeated 8-6. The Jr. Midget team did not play as the Saints did not have a Jr. Midget team. The Warriors will host the San Marin Mustangs at Cougar Stadium Sun., Sept. 29, with games starting at 9 a.m.

Photo by Jane Peleti