September 28, 2019
Trying for a touchdown

September 27, 2019

Wyatt Gregori, of the Rohnert Park Warriors Jr PeeWee team, runs past members of the Napa Saints team in an attempt to get a touchdown during their game Sun., Sept. 22 when the Warriors hosted the Napa Saints teams at Cougar Stadium.  The Warriors Jr PeeWee team defeated the Saints, 24-0, the Mitey Mite team won their game 34-0 and the PeeWee team was defeated 8-6.  The Jr. Midget team did not play as the Saints did not have a Jr. Midget team.  The Warriors will host the San Marin Mustangs at Cougar Stadium Sun., Sept. 29, with games starting at 9 a.m.

Photo by Jane Peleti