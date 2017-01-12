Trio of musical ensembles highlight February at GMC

Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center continues its 2016-17 fifth anniversary with an eclectic mix of performances throughout the month of February in both the 1,400-seat Weill Hall and the 240-seat Schroeder Hall. Concerts range from classical orchestral and chamber music to a wide variety of events, including two special occasions for the whole family.

The Mastercard Performance Series in Weill Hall continues with a complement of three chamber music ensembles: The Tetzlaff-Vogt Duo (Feb. 18); Wu Han, Phillip Setzer and David Finckel Trio (Feb. 19); and the Zukerman Trio (Feb. 24). Each ensemble, well-regarded in their own right, the programs will highlight beloved works from the classical repertory. Also in Weill Hall, the Sonoma State Symphony Orchestra presents its first-ever family concert (Feb. 26), featuring Fratello Marionettes, the Bay Area's premiere marionette group.

Schroeder Hall begins 2017 with a visit from Musicians from Valley of the Moon Music Festival (Feb. 11), who perform the first concert of their winter series at the Green Music Center, “The Early Clarinet.”

The following weekend, Schroder Hall hosts a screening of “Screenagers” (Feb. 17), a documentary that focuses on the increasing amount of screen time sneaking in to family life and the ramifications, including struggles over social media, video games, academics and internet addiction. Closing out the month of February in Schroder Hall is the promising young violinist, Yu-Chien “Benny” Tseng (Feb. 26).

Tickets are available. Call 1-(866)-955-6040 or go to gmc.sonoma.edu.