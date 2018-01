Rancho Cotate High School seniors Nick Goldthrop, Ryan Matteri, Kobi Buckley, Cyrus Hernandez, Kyle Luque and Edgar Sanchez are all smiles after Team Black defeated Team White 35-23, in the annual Tri-County All-Star football game held at Casa Grande High School Saturday, Jan. 13. The players in the game represented Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties and played in hopes of bringing awareness to the more than 500,000 kids in the foster care system.