Treasurer for Rancho Cotate High Project Grad Arrested for Embezzlement

News
April 16, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Golf Course Drive Crossing concerns may delay SMART train ‘Quiet Zones’ Survey Says: Rohnert Park Residents Love City, but not Traffic Bunfest was hopping with bunny lovers Two RP Parks getting upgrades Local Tech High student chosen for Scholars program Saddle Up and Ride Cotati opposes SB 618 Graton Tribe makes good on payments A mission to help RP man arrested for attempted murder A traditional dance of Japan RAFD names part-time fire chief Cotati delays vote on Valparaiso Padre Town Center changes hands RP makes changes to city code for ADUs RP man busted for possession of meth CRPUSD schools now a safe haven for immigrant students Man arrested for attempted murder Reilani Peleti Seventh-graders in local schools to be taught CPR RP man arrested on drug possession charges Credo gets used to new digs at SMV New hands bring subtle changes to Sharing of the Green fundraiser RP rejects new self-storage facilities Body of missing woman found Missing Penngrove woman's body found in Marin County Credo crew marches to new home Cotati-reviews midyear budget RP man reported missing Bomb scare closes RCHS Man arrested after high-speed chase through 3 cities Man who led chase into SF caught Taking a pie in her grill RP votes to regulate vaping Cotati votes to host shopping cart race Artists ready for art show at library Suspected explosive device at RCHS Voice issues apology to school board, superintendent A bit of Uganda RP to replace old trees Bunkers at Foxtail set for repairs CRPUSD OKs two contracts Man busted for DUI after crashing into tree in RP Shameful time in history Council amends UDSP KRCB garners huge windfall from FCC auction Nonn expected to sue CRPUSD The Voice enters into 25th year A new look for SSU gym Sonoma County to take a look at immigration issue RP to conduct survey Man gets 11 years in prison for RP knife attack A crab feast at Community Center Cotati OKs water, sewer rate study RP adds seven to public safety Defibrillators proving to be invaluable assets Corrections

Treasurer for Rancho Cotate High Project Grad Arrested for Embezzlement

April 14, 2017
Community quickly rallies for Project Grad

In the last several days the local community has had some head-spinning news concerning the embezzlement of the Project Grad funds. The Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association, along with the community is committed to raise as much money as needed to give these students the proper send off they deserve for grad night.

Individuals and organizations have committed to donating money to the cause. The RPPSOA will host a pancake breakfast May 13 at 8 am at Fire Station #2, at the corner of Golf Course Drive and Country Club Dr.

The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati has committed to over $1,000 and the Community Voice has also committed another $1,000 credit for fund raising advertising. 

If you wish to drop off any monetary donations at Fire Station #2, please write your check to Project Grad as all funds will go to this cause. Please help the RPPSOA reach the $30,000 goal so the students can celebrate their high school graduation.

 More information will be available in upcoming issues of The Community Voice.

 

ROHNERT PARK, CA – On 04/08/17, the President of the non-profit Project Grad board for Rancho Cotate High School reported the embezzlement of all the funds raised for the Project Grad event being planned for the 2017 graduating class. The President stated they had been notified that a check written on the Project Grad account had been returned because of insufficient funds at the end of March. They contacted the Treasurer, 37 year old Mary David of Santa Rosa, to try and determine why the check had been returned. David, who had taken over as the Treasurer for the group in 2014, told them it was a mistake by the bank, but she would not meet with them at the bank to review the account. David had been providing updates to the board stating the account had more than $50,000.00 in it, prior to the check being returned. When they were finally able to get the account information from the bank without David, they discovered that the account had a negative balance. It was also discovered that David had been writing checks to herself from the account, and had not been depositing all of the money received from fundraising events.

On 04/13/17, Rohnert Park Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for David for Embezzlement as well as a search warrant for her residence. Detectives went to David’s residence on Todd Rd. in Santa Rosa, and took her into custody for the warrant. During a search of the home, paperwork associated with the Project Grad account was found. David admitted to taking the money from the account for personal use, and the money was not recoverable. Therefore, the Rancho Cotate High School Project Grad group is going to have to find alternative funding to hold this year’s event for the graduating Senior class. David was booked into Sonoma County Jail, where she will be housed on $380,000.00 bail.

 

Contact Information: 

Sgt. Justice 

Investigations 

707-584-2600

 