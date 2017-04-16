Treasurer for Rancho Cotate High Project Grad Arrested for Embezzlement

Community quickly rallies for Project Grad

In the last several days the local community has had some head-spinning news concerning the embezzlement of the Project Grad funds. The Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association, along with the community is committed to raise as much money as needed to give these students the proper send off they deserve for grad night.

Individuals and organizations have committed to donating money to the cause. The RPPSOA will host a pancake breakfast May 13 at 8 am at Fire Station #2, at the corner of Golf Course Drive and Country Club Dr.

The Rotary Club of Rancho Cotati has committed to over $1,000 and the Community Voice has also committed another $1,000 credit for fund raising advertising.

If you wish to drop off any monetary donations at Fire Station #2, please write your check to Project Grad as all funds will go to this cause. Please help the RPPSOA reach the $30,000 goal so the students can celebrate their high school graduation.

More information will be available in upcoming issues of The Community Voice.

ROHNERT PARK, CA – On 04/08/17, the President of the non-profit Project Grad board for Rancho Cotate High School reported the embezzlement of all the funds raised for the Project Grad event being planned for the 2017 graduating class. The President stated they had been notified that a check written on the Project Grad account had been returned because of insufficient funds at the end of March. They contacted the Treasurer, 37 year old Mary David of Santa Rosa, to try and determine why the check had been returned. David, who had taken over as the Treasurer for the group in 2014, told them it was a mistake by the bank, but she would not meet with them at the bank to review the account. David had been providing updates to the board stating the account had more than $50,000.00 in it, prior to the check being returned. When they were finally able to get the account information from the bank without David, they discovered that the account had a negative balance. It was also discovered that David had been writing checks to herself from the account, and had not been depositing all of the money received from fundraising events.

On 04/13/17, Rohnert Park Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for David for Embezzlement as well as a search warrant for her residence. Detectives went to David’s residence on Todd Rd. in Santa Rosa, and took her into custody for the warrant. During a search of the home, paperwork associated with the Project Grad account was found. David admitted to taking the money from the account for personal use, and the money was not recoverable. Therefore, the Rancho Cotate High School Project Grad group is going to have to find alternative funding to hold this year’s event for the graduating Senior class. David was booked into Sonoma County Jail, where she will be housed on $380,000.00 bail.

