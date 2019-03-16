Transgender day in the square

Sun., March 31-at the Courthouse Square in Santa Rosa starting at 1 p.m.-there will be a special event. That day is Transgender Day of Visibility. There will be a march and speakers on various Transgender issues, among other things.

How does this relate to our community/district? Well in our schools there are students either out or struggling with their gender identity and our teachers/administration are a critical factor in their struggles. I’m aware that recently there was an event in one of our schools to help raise awareness for them. I applaud them for that effort. And each of those children-in our schools-have families and friends who are also a critical factor in their struggles. All of them-our teachers and administrators; our Trans families and their allies and friends; our community can benefit by sharing of resources and finding support required to help us all.

And that was a key factor in my decision to write this post. It’s great that we’re having a march of inclusion and visibility. It’s great that we’ll have speakers on topics of concern to our Transgender community in Sonoma County: Homelessness, the Justice System, right for work or employment, housing, service in the military, mental and health services for our community, education and so on.

But most importantly-we will have various organizations present who will be available to provide information and/or answer questions for students and their families, educators or community members who support their and our transgender questioning youth. And I think that’s important. I hope you agree.

If interested, bookmark the date. If additional information is desired, feel free to reach out to me. I’m here. If no objections received-I’ll update the announcement as more is known or closer to the date.

Courtesy of Transgender Day of Visibility