Train speeds increase with SMART testing

In preparation for the start of passenger service, Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) will be increasing the speeds at which trains will operate during system-wide testing. SMART said it will take all necessary safety precautions and will utilize flaggers at railroad crossings.

Drivers and pedestrians should always be alert and aware at all railroad crossing gates. Drivers should never stop on the tracks and never speed through the crossing gates to beat a train. Pedestrians should never walk on the tracks, for walking on the tracks is dangerous, and illegal. For more rail safety tips, visit SMART’s safety website at www.BeTrackSmart.org.

For railroad emergencies or to report crossing gates that are not functioning properly, contact SMART at 1-888-412-3330.