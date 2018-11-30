Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls

Community
November 30, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
A lighter, brighter Cotati Saving on energy and giving youth jobs Home Instead partners with local businesses Athena sits in ‘artsy’ Cotati Community Events Calendar November 30 through December 20 Celebrate the holiday season responsibly  Don’t be a victim of a charity scam Volunteer's Corner Be a resource for fire survivors Volunteers needed to ring a bell Seniors are targets for telescammers SSU to buy 90-unit Petaluma complex for workforce housing Community Events Calendar October 5, 2018 through October 18, 2018 Volunteer's Corner Let’s talk Turkey Community Events Calendar November 23, 2018 through December 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar September 28, 2018 through October 11, 2018 City of Cotati offers Thanksgiving week fun for kids Community Events Calendar August 31, 2018 through September 13, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 19, 2018 through November 1, 2018 Volunteer’s corner Gore in tune Community Events Calendar October 12 through October 25 SC Public Library Foundation needs directors JavAmore, Caprara’s Pizzeria hold fundraiser Save Rancho Adobe FPD Sonoma Clean Power partners with Uber Multiple Commission, Committee and Board appointive terms expire Dec. 2018 – We have seats to fill! RP Expressway improvements Remo is ready for dessert Devil Pups set a new goal Community Events Calendar August 10, 2018 through August 23, 2018 Get your hula on for the Penngrove luau North Bay Construction Corps receives statewide recognition Community Events Calendar September 14, 2018 through September 27, 2018 Annual Sonoma County hunger index: 1/3 of residents went hungry in 2017 Bands and DJs playing great music in Cotati Photo exhibit by Penngrove artist sheds light on disability community Sonoma County reads ‘Kindred’ Cotati’s early morning breakfast Cotatians turned out in droves Sat. to celebrate Oliver’s Market 30th anniversary party Bark After Dark: Dinner and auction to help save animals Community Events Calendar November 16, through December 6, Community Events Calendar August 24, 2018 through September 6, 2018 Community Events Calendar October 26 through November 8 Community Events Calendar November 9 2018 through November 22 2018 CPI North Bay fire recovery Sonoma Raceway hosts food drive Photography Show Newest report finds new growth on rare Cotati albino Chimera Tree The work behind “The Art of Resistance” Community Events Calendar September 21, 2018 through October 4, 2018 A Veteran remembers Veterans It takes a village to honor its past Veterans story Mark Weston A new strategy for the Cotati Chamber of Commerce The Native Daughters host CA Admission Day Veterans Day 2018, Rick Norman Discrimination and bullying in our schools Volunteer RP Founders’ Day Oct. 6 30 years for Danny's vacuum shop Backpack drive event this Sunday Who you going to call? Adapting to the weather changes SC nonprofit arts and culture generates $80.4 M Community Events Calendar November 2, 2018 through November 15, 2018 Community Events Calendar September 7, 2018 through September 20, 2018 SAY launches One Cold Night Kenneth Bradley, a local photographer showcasing Community Events Calendar August 17, 2018 through August 30, 2018 Staying safe on our local trails Service dog dreams come true for heart attack survivor 20/30 club & Kohl’s outfit students Garbage rate increase may keep compostable materials in county Community Events Calendar August 3, 2018 through August 16, 2018 A warm day with dancing and good food Mobility is freedom…with a Purple Heart truck run

Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls

November 30, 2018

Become a certified coach for an award-winning fall prevention program and help older adults increase their safety, balance, strength and confidence on their feet. Register today for the January 7 training for volunteer coaches with the nationally acclaimed A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls.

Falls are the number one reason that older Sonoma County adults have to visit an emergency room. These injuries can result in hip fractures, sprains or concussion, followed by a long recovery. Severe injuries lower older adults’ quality of life and may force them to leave their homes for care in a facility.  

A one-day training to become a certified coach will be offered Mon., Jan. 7, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Human Services Department Adult and Aging Division, 3725 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa.  Sign up today by email: djacoby@schsd.org or call: (707) 565-5936. For details about the program, visit the A Matter of Balance website.  

Coaches are trained in facilitation skills and teaching practical coping strategies to reduce both older adults’ fear of falling and their risk of falling. They use group discussion, mutual problem solving and lifestyle strategies to teach safety, exercises to improve strength, coordination and balance, and how to evaluate home safety. Within a year after certification, they lead at least two class series of eight, two-hour classes. Classes are held throughout Sonoma County.  

Submitted by the Sonoma County Human Services Dept.