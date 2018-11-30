Train as a coach to help older adults prevent falls

Become a certified coach for an award-winning fall prevention program and help older adults increase their safety, balance, strength and confidence on their feet. Register today for the January 7 training for volunteer coaches with the nationally acclaimed A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls.

Falls are the number one reason that older Sonoma County adults have to visit an emergency room. These injuries can result in hip fractures, sprains or concussion, followed by a long recovery. Severe injuries lower older adults’ quality of life and may force them to leave their homes for care in a facility.

A one-day training to become a certified coach will be offered Mon., Jan. 7, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Human Services Department Adult and Aging Division, 3725 Westwind Blvd., Santa Rosa. Sign up today by email: djacoby@schsd.org or call: (707) 565-5936. For details about the program, visit the A Matter of Balance website.

Coaches are trained in facilitation skills and teaching practical coping strategies to reduce both older adults’ fear of falling and their risk of falling. They use group discussion, mutual problem solving and lifestyle strategies to teach safety, exercises to improve strength, coordination and balance, and how to evaluate home safety. Within a year after certification, they lead at least two class series of eight, two-hour classes. Classes are held throughout Sonoma County.

Submitted by the Sonoma County Human Services Dept.