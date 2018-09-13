Traffic collision in ‘A’ section leads to a DUI arrest

By: Irene Hilsendager

In the early morning hour of Sept. 5, Rohnert Park Officers were called to the area of Santa Alicia Dr. for a report of a vehicle accident.

When officers arrived, they saw three males standing on the outside of a gray Volkswagen Jetta that had major damage. Another vehicle that appeared to have been parked prior to being struck by the VW was also damaged. Not the driver or his two passengers appeared to be injured.

Officers identified the driver of the vehicle as a 19-year-old Rohnert Park resident, Ryan Maloney, who said he was leaving a friend’s house on his way home when he became involved in the collision.

While the officers were speaking to Maloney, they became quite suspicious of his intoxication. An investigation was conducted and determined Maloney was driving with a blood alcohol content (BAC) over four times the legal limit. Maloney was arrested for driving while intoxicated and was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

The RPDPS has partnered with the Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) for aggressive DUI enforcement. OTS reported a 12.3 percent increase in teen driver fatalities over a one-year period. Among the statistics is the impact of distracted driving. Driving impaired while distracted increases the teens chances of becoming involved in a fatal collision.

All drivers are encouraged to download the Designated Driver VIP or “DDVIP” free mobile app for Android or iPhone. The DDVIP app helps find nearby bars and restaurants that feature free incentives for the designated sober driver from free non-alcoholic drinks to free appetizers and more. The feature-packed app even has social media tie-ins and a tab for the non-DD to call Uber, Lyft or Curb.