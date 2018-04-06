Tour bus rams bridge on the way to Graton Casino

A tour bus carrying passengers bound for the Graton Casino rammed into the side rail of the Golden Gate Bridge in the northbound lane and continued to drive erratically until reaching Rohnert Park, where the driver was arrested by the CHP for driving under the influence of alcohol. The bus driver had a blood alcohol content that was four times over the legal limit.

On Sunday, March 25, 34-year-old Angela Teasley was driving a 2004 passenger bus and as the bus was traveling northbound on Highway 101 it collided with the right- side bridge rail. According to the CHP, the driver continued without stopping following the collision.

A passenger on the bus eventually called 9-1-1 from her cell phone to report the collision.

“The passenger also stated Teasley was driving erratically, at unsafe speeds and passing on the right shoulder,” according to a statement released by the CHP.

As the bus continued on, other motorists began to call in to report the erratic driving. CHP units made multiple attempts to conduct an enforcement stop as the bus was coming through Petaluma, however, officers were not able to get in front of the bus.

“Officers were not in the right position as it was coming into Petaluma to try and catch up with it,” says CHP Officer Jonathan Sloat.

The CHP statement also cites a delay in the relay of information to officers as one of the other reasons the bus could not be stopped in Petaluma.

However, when the bus pulled into the parking lot at the Graton Casino, Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety officers were able to conduct an enforcement stop and detain the driver.

Bus passengers were interviewed by the CHP and following a DUI evaluation Teasley was found to have an incredibly high blood alcohol content overthe .08 percent legal limit. Teasley, a Richmond resident, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail and is now facing DUI charges, including operating a commercial vehicle while impaired.

Sloat said there were 40 passengers on board the bus and no one was injured in the incident.

Graton offers several bus service programs throughout the Bay Area with routes from Oakland, Antioch, Pittsburg, Pleasant Hill, Vallejo, Alameda, Chinatown Oakland, Richmond, Chinatown San Francisco, Santa Clara, Mountain View, San Bruno and San Jose.

While it is unclear which charter group the bus was from, Sloat said it was a bus with Graton advertising and logos. Charter companies that transport folks across the Bay to Graton include, Storer Coachways, JT Tours, A Perfect Express and Medina Tours.