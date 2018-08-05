Top honors for Petaluma author in Las Vegas

Local writer garners first prize from cop writers club Sonoma County mystery author Thonie Hevron took home the top honor last week from the Public Safety Writing Competition (PSWA). Her third mystery/thriller novel, “With Malice Aforethought,” won the 2018 competition for Best Fiction Book Published at the annual PSWA Conference in Las Vegas.

Founded in 1997, the Public Safety Writers Association is comprised of both new and experienced, published and aspiring writers. Members include police officers, civilian police personnel, firefighters, fire support personnel, emergency personnel, security personnel at all levels in the public safety field. Also represented are those who write about public safety including mystery writers, magazine writers, journalists and those who are simply interested in the genre. The association includes publishers, editors, and agents.

“With Malice Aforethought” is a stand-alone and third in the “Nick and Meredith Mystery series.” It follows Sonoma County Sheriff’s detectives who put the public’s safety before themselves. In Malice, Nick Reyes is a newly-promoted sergeant heading up a homicide investigation in the Warm Springs Hills. Soon, he and partner Meredith Ryan, are cut off from back-up and uncover a White Supremist’ plot to poison the local water supply and devastate local law enforcement. A raging wildland fire threatens the detective’s efforts to stop the militia’s plan.

In a story that could be torn from today’s headlines, readers say they’d love to have these two cops on their side. The author’s 35-year law enforcement career ups the ante in the “real deal” category of crime fiction. The award from the PSWA furthers the integrity of the story. Hevron, whose tenure includes Petaluma PD, Sonoma County Sheriff, Rohnert Park DPS and Cotati PD), is widely read in law enforcement social media and is known for her accuracy in both the plot and character portrayal. Nick and Meredith Mysteries tell of the dedicated partners who struggle with injustice to triumph over evil.

Top honors for Petaluma author in Las VegasAppearances are slated for the Sonoma County Fair in the EC Craft Building August 9, from 10:30 a.m. - 5p.m. and the annual Rohnert Park Holiday Faire in November

The first Nick and Meredith Mystery, “By Force or Fear,” follows Meredith when an obsessive judge sets his sights on her as she chases a murderer. It is set in Forestville/Santa Rosa. The second, “Intent to Hold,” sends the detectives to Puerto Vallarta to rescue a kidnapped relative.

All three novels are available on Amazon in eBook and print version.

Stories cops identify with; stories cops read.

“I’ve worked those hills around Lake Sonoma as a patrol deputy and I’ve worked homicides as a detective. This story hits close to home.” From the back cover, quoted from Retired Sonoma County Sheriff’s Captain Mike Brown.