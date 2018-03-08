Top 10 things you should know to prepare for an aging population

By: Julie Ann Soukoulis

1. Communities are forever changed

Advanced age populations in the U.S. are quickly increasing.

Older adults are assets to the community.

2. Older residents like where they live

Most of them would recommend their community to others and plan to remain there.

Most of them are willing to participate in some way to help their local residents

3. Our society is data rich but information poor

Five in 10 said availability of information about resources for older adults is excellent or good.

Access to information about what seniors currently face while aging is scarce

4. Many older adults have too much time and not enough to do

While religious/spiritual opportunities rated highly, many older adults are unsatisfied with social and cultural activities in their communities.

Due to the problems seniors face physically with aging, many can’t get out much due to lack of assistance or easy access

5. Call for the encore

Many older adults reported problems with finding work after retirement and with finances.

Many older adults have very deep pockets of very helpful expertise

Help change your local culture of age discrimination

6. Health and wellness

Most older adults reported “excellent” or “good” overall physical health

Many of them reported having problems with physical health, fitness, healthy diet, mental health and falls.

Every community is different - discover your local neighbors and support community efforts

7. Aging in place

About half of older residents are happy with the variety of affordable housing and care options.

They may need assistance with heavy house and yard work.

A caregiver visiting only once or twice a week can help keep an elder safe and stable.

8. Caregiving

Adults ages 50+ often take care of other older adults.

Some of them reported feeling emotionally, physically or financially burdened.

Even just three to six caregiver hours a week can make a big difference in the life of a lonely elder, or a stressed out care provider

9. Mobility

Nearly 3 in 10 seniors reported problems with safe and affordable travel

When seniors use canes and walkers - fall prevention becomes a focus

10. You are not alone

For help in serving advanced age populations, look to government, community based organizations, private sector and residents.

When neighbors look after each other - communities become stronger and local problems get solved

*National Research Center’s COMMUNITY ASSESSMENT SURVEY FOR OLDER ADULTS asks advanced aged citizens themselves about their circumstances and needs. CASOA assesses multiple community dimensions as they relate to older adults, and has been named “The best fit for measuring age friendliness of a community” by the City of London, Ontario.

Julie Ann Soukoulis is the owner of Home Instead Senior care office in Rohnert Park, mother of two and passionate about healthy living at all ages. Having cared for her own two parents, she understands your struggles and aims, through her website, www.homeinstead.com/sonoma to educate and encourage seniors & caregivers. Have a caregiving or aging concern? She’s love to hear from you at 586-1516 anytime.