To our valued customers:

By: The Community Voice Team

We thrive to provide the best service possible but at this time we are having a difficult time to find a reliable delivery person for your area.

Temporarily, we feel you would be better served by switching to mail service effective Dec. 15. and estimate the paper to be delivered by mail Friday or Saturday.

If you think the distribution is too late, please call 707-584-2222 and we will try to make other arrangements if possible. Until we find a reliable delivery person, we apologize for any inconvenience caused.

The Community Voice Team