To-do list and seaurchin removal

By: Bill Hanson

There is a move afoot to help eradicate an underwater pest, the purple sea urchin. They have recently exploded in numbers to the extent that their natural predators cannot keep up. There has been an unusual change in the viability of kelp reproduction which has had a devastating effect on the abalone population. The result is a die-off of red abalone. One thing that may help is to remove purple sea urchin from our near shore waters. There is an event planned for Memorial Day weekend, May 26 and 27.

The event will be held at Ocean Cove about five miles north of Fort Ross. Dive shops are donating prizes to help bolster participation. Check with Seals Dive Shop in Santa Rosa or Bamboo Reef in Rohnert Park or go straight to the horse’s mouth at: www.norcalunderwaterhunters.com. If you are, have been or plan to dive for or eat abalone this event is for you.

Looking ahead to some events for summer a few beauties pop up. A favorite is the Civil War Days in Duncans Mills. The 19th Annual Duncans Mills Civil War Days Reenactment July 14-15, 2018. This is Northern California’s largest American Civil War reenactment and one of the largest reenactments west of the Mississippi! This amazing event encompasses living history at its best with civil war period clad individuals performing battle scenarios and offering historical information about their equipment and character.

The Russian River Rodeo Association is hosting their 52nd annual rodeo in Duncans Mills on the Russian River. This is a family-oriented event near and dear to the heart of the equestrian element of our community. This year it will be June 22 and 23rd. To get details go to their web site: http://russianriverrodeo.org/. The event is aimed at preserving the small-town way of life with good clean fun, well not so clean for those who fall off, but wholesome fun and a hoot for your family. On the site you can get information on how to support your choice for rodeo queen, event details and lots of specifics. Get there early to get decent parking, take a folding chair and a hamper.

The ocean salmon season opens June 17 for the zone Point Arena to Pigeon Point. The season was delayed due to low counts of adults returning to spawn. The delay will allow millions more fish to make their way to the place where they were born to lay their eggs for the next generation of salmon. You must be familiar with current regulations and have a valid fishing license and any harvest cards which will be printed out at the local sport shop. Reservations on party boats will fill up fast, it is not too early to do so now.

Deer season drawings are upon us, you must be a licensed hunter or have passed the hunter safety classes approved by the state. In order to apply for the ‘premium’ hunts you will need to buy your tags now and send in the paperwork for the drawing. Details are in the hunter regulations or go to the CDFW web site and scroll down to ‘hunting’ and then to ‘education’ for approved classes. The main thing is to take a young hunter out and give them a fun hunting experience.

The living museum, Sturgeons Mill will be open Father’s Day weekend in June. The event is a full steam-up for visitors. Volunteers will show guests how logs were processed in the olden days of steam. The mill is a restoration in process and is lovingly managed by dedicated volunteers. Visit them at: http://www.sturgeonsmill.com/. Kids will love all the cool things to look at and touch.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Mycological Society. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.