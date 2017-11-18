To be a Cougar, you have to have a heart of a Warrior

By: Jane Peleti

The motto for the Warrior Football & Cheer Organization that a few players take to heart and move on from youth to high school football. To honor those players, the Warriors presented the senior players with sweatshirts that have the boys’ names and numbers on the back, a Cougar on the front and the sleeve with the motto on it. The boys and two cheerleaders were honored at the end of Warriors practice Thursday, Oct. 26, but the sweatshirts were given to the players at their practice on Friday. The boys took a moment to pose with their new sweatshirts prior to getting on the field for practice.