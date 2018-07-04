Words and thoughts to ponder:

Funny thoughts while people watching:

Now days you need a landline to find your cell phone.

Forgive your enemy but remember his name

Many people are alive because it really is illegal to shoot them.

Vodka doesn’t solve your problems, but neither does milk.

Put your mind in gear before putting your foot in your mouth.

How do these people survive?

Recently, when I went to McDonald’s I saw on the menu that you could have an order of 6, 9 or 12 Chicken McNuggets. I asked for a half dozen nuggets. “We don’t have half dozen nuggets,” said the teenager at the counter. “You don’t?” I replied. “We only have six, nine, or 12,” was the reply. “So, I can’t order half dozen nuggets, but I can order six?” “That’s right.” So, I shook my head and ordered six McNuggets.

I was checking out at the local Wal-Mart with just a few items and the lady behind me put her things on the belt close to mine. I picked up one of those ‘dividers’ that they keep by the cash register and placed it between our things so they wouldn’t get mixed up. After the girl had scanned all of my items, she picked up the ‘divider,’ looking it all over for the bar code so she could scan it. Not finding the bar code, she said to me, “Do you know how much this is?” I said to her “I’ve changed my mind; I don’t think I’ll buy that today.” She said “OK,” and I paid her for the things and left. She had no clue what had just happened.

A woman at work was seen putting a credit card into her floppy drive and pulling it out very quickly. When I inquired as to what she was doing, she said she was shopping on the Internet and they kept asking for a credit card number, so she was using the ATM ‘thingy.’

Several years ago, we had an intern who was none too swift. One day she was typing and turned to a secretary and said, “I’m almost out of typing paper. What do I do?” Just use paper from the photocopier’, the secretary told her. With that, the intern took her last remaining blank piece of paper, put it on the photocopier and proceeded to make five ‘blank’ copies.