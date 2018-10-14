Lifestyle
October 14, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Sweeping up solutions Oct. 12 To Ponder October 12 To Ponder October 5 Sweeping up solutions Oct. 5 Sweeping up solutions September 28 To Ponder September 28 Sweeping up solutions Sept. 21 Good-for-you meals with grape taste Cabernet Franc and Spaghetti Squash with Pesto and Grapes When answering the door Sweeping solution Sept. 14 Sweeping up solutions September 7 To Ponder September 14 Sweeping up solutions Aug. 31 To Pondor “Mayo Clinic on Healthy Aging,” Sweeping up solutions August 24 To Pondor Questions that can haunt you! Pinot Noir and grilled pork and veggies Sweeping up solutions August 10 Sweeping up solutions August 17 Sweeping up solutions August 3 Wit and witticism To Pondor Tips for hosting a healthy summer cookout Sweeping up solutions June 29 Top honors for Petaluma author in Las Vegas “Alexander Hamilton,” by Ron Chernow, Penguin, 2004. 818 pages. Sweeping up solutions June 1 To Pondor Pair it with: Albarino and baked Fish 5 ways to give your body a boost inside and out Simply savory meals Sweeping up solutions July 27 Sweeping up solutions June 22 Back-to-School seafood favorites Sweeping up solutions June 15 Riesling and salmon skewers over brown rice Words to ponder Joshua Hammer, “The Bad-Ass Librarians of Timbuktu, and their race to save the world’s most precious manuscripts.” Simon & Schuster Paperbacks, 2017 Sweeping up solutions June 8 Sweeping up solutions July 20 Words to Ponder Sweeping up solutions July 13 To Pondor Sweeping up solutions July 6

To Ponder September 21

By: Irene Hilsendager
September 21, 2018

1. Don’t sweat the petty things and don’t pet the sweaty things.

2. One tequila, two tequilas, three tequilas, floor.

3. Atheism is a non-prophet organization.

4. If man evolved from monkeys and apes, why do we still have monkeys and apes?

5. The main reason Santa is so jolly is because he knows where all the bad girls live.

6. I went to a bookstore and asked the saleswoman, “Where’s the self-help section?” She said if she told me, it would defeat the purpose.

7. Could it be that all those trick-or-treaters wearing sheets aren’t going as ghosts but as mattresses?

8. If a mute swears, does his mother wash his hands with soap?

9. If a man is standing in the middle of the forest speaking and there is no woman around to hear him...is he still wrong?

10. If someone with multiple personalities threatens to kill himself, is it considered a hostage situation?

11. Is there another word for synonym?

12. Isn’t it a bit unnerving that doctors call what they do “practice?”

13. Where do forest rangers go to “get away from it all?”

14. What do you do when you see an endangered animal eating an endangered plant?

15. If a parsley farmer is sued, can they garnish his wages?

16. Would a fly without wings be called a walk?

17. Why do they lock gas station bathrooms? Are they afraid someone will clean them?

18. If a turtle doesn’t have a shell, is he homeless or naked?

19. Why don’t sheep shrink when it rains?

20. Can vegetarians eat animal crackers?

21. If the police arrest a mime, do they tell him he has the right to remain silent?

22. Why do they put Braille on the drive-through ugly bank machines?

23. How do they get the deer to cross at that yellow road sign?

24. Is it true that cannibals don’t eat clowns because they taste funny?

25. What was the best thing before sliced bread?