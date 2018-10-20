To Ponder October 19

By: Irene Hilsendager

Attitude: The difference between a helping hand and an out stretched palm is a twist of the wrist.

Love is a funny thing: Love is a funny thing; it is never appreciated until its gone. It never has value until someone has it and just when you decided to give up on it, it finds you again.

Don’t fret: From the moment we are born, we are dying. So why sweat the small stuff? Learn to accept things for face value and enjoy life. Cherish every moment as though it were your last because this is your last time you will see today.

It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.

I love you: Tell them that you love them, because if they are gone tomorrow they will never know.

Be a leader: Do not follow a path that’s already made. Go a different direction and make your own.

Three enemies: There are three enemies of personal peace…Regret over yesterday’s mistakes, anxiety over tomorrow’s problems and ingratitude for today’s blessing.

Blessed: Be blessed that you have someone in your life that can hold you when you are down, catch you when you fall and be there for you when you need support the most. Be blessed that you are loved. I am sure they are blessed to have found you.

Love: The day I started loving you, I dropped one of my tears in the sea. When you find that tear, that is the day I will stop loving you.

Keep your words: Keep your words soft and sweet, just in case you have to eat them.

Love and forgiveness: When you learn to forgive someone who has really hurt you and forget the wound that they have caused, then you truly love that person.

Learning from failure: You have failed many times, although you don’t remember. You fell down the first time you tried to walk. You almost drowned the first time you tried to swim. Don’t worry about failure. Worry about the chances you miss when you don’t even try.