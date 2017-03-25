Titans topple Credo

A six-run third inning by Technology High’s baseball team broke open a tight game with crosstown rival Credo High on Thursday, March 16 in a game played at Technology Middle School in Rohnert Park.

The visiting Gryphon had taken a two-run lead in the top of the first inning, only two see the Titans respond with three in the bottom of the second and then the big third frame.

Technology belted out 13 hits in the contest, including five doubles. Anthony Ditizio, Roi Ochoa, Kade Crandall, Sam Morrow and Robbie Salemo all collected two-baggers.

Ochoa, a senior, went 3 for 3 at the plate with a pair of RBI and two runs scored. Crandall, a junior, also had a pair of hits and an RBI and scored twice, while senior Lucan Krausharr was 2 for 3 with an RBI and junior Nate Young was 2 for 2. Ochoa also was the winning pitcher, going five innings, allowing five hits, striking out six and allowing three walks.

The Titans, 3-2 on the season, host Anderson Valley today, March 24, at 4 p.m. at Technology Middle School. Monday, March 27, Technology travels to face Clear Lake for a 4 p.m. game. Credo’s next game is today at Tomales at 4 p.m.