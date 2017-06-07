Titans play hard

The first ever Technology High School Baseball team consisting of; Matt O'Brien, Jordan Hartwick, Samuel Petro, Benjamin Petro, Tyler Meinhofer, Juan Villasenor, Jesse Earl, Lorenzo Aguirre, Anthony Ditizio, Roi Ochoa, Kade Crandall, Steven McDowell, Jake Beatie, Sebastiano Piombo, Lucan Krausharr, Matt Green, Nate Young, Sam Morrow, Benjamin Harp, Porter Brookston, Angelo Telucci, Robbie Salerno, Jaeden Baring and Ryan Barnes; to make it to the playoffs gather around Head Coach Mark Meinhofer, Assistant Coach Robert Ditizio and Assistant Coach Keith Crandall. The Titans played extremely well, but lost the game 6-1 after 7 innings.

