Technology High Lucy Davis and Katie Miller were honored by their team and parents following their 11-0 win against Tomales last week. The Titans had a strong season, finishing second in the North Central League II with a 12-2-2 record behind unbeaten Sonoma Academy of Santa Rosa. Technology finished 17-4-2 overall and will host a North Coast Section Div. III playoff game on Saturday, Nov. 5. The game kicks off at 7 p.m., at Rancho Cotate High’s Cougar Stadium.

Robert Grant