Sam Marrow managed to draw a foul under the basket while attempting to shoot around Sonoma Academy’s Andrew Ashley and Everet Teran during the Titans’ 52-25 loss on Friday, Jan. 27, in a game played at Technology Middle School. The Titans’ loss drops them to 7-13 overall and 2-6 in the North Central League II standings. Sonoma Academy leads the league with a mark of 7-1 (14-4) overall. Technology’s next game is tonight against Roseland Prep of Santa Rosa. The game tips off at 7 p.m.

Robert Grant