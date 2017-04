Technology High School’s Roi Ochoa puts the ball in play during the Titans’ 6-5 victory over Drew High of San Francisco on April 4 in Rohnert Park. Ochoa led the Titans’ offense with three RBI, followed by Tyler Meinhofer with a pair of RBI. Sam Morrow also knocked in a run. Anthony Ditizio was the winning pitcher. Technology’s next game is 4 p.m. today at home against crosstown rival Credo at Technology Middle School.

Robert Grant