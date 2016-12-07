Tips to prevent package thefts

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety requests the community’s assistance in reducing package thefts this holiday season.

Millions of packages were stolen off porches in 2015. As more people are shopping online, this number is expected to increase in 2016.

There are ways you can help reduce the chances of becoming a victim.

• 1. Mail packages to a secure address with someone available to accept.

• 2. Request signature at the time of delivery.

• 3. Some delivery services offer alerts when a package is delivered. Use this service and try to get to your residence as soon as possible.

• 4. Request packages be held at delivery service location where you can collect it.

• 5. Surveillance cameras are another good option to capture package theft. If you have footage of a theft, please preserve and notify Public Safety.

Notify RPDPS of any suspicious activity such as:

• 1. Vehicles driving slowly in your neighborhood with no apparent purpose to be in the area.

• 2. Vehicles following delivery trucks for extended periods of time.

• 3. If you see a package theft in progress, try to obtain any vehicle description, vehicle plate, and suspect description.

Call Rohnert Park Public Safety non-emergency line at (707) 584-2600 or contact crimetips@rpcity.org.