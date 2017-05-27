Kids & Pets
May 27, 2017
Tips for summer travel with your pet

By: Family Features
May 26, 2017

(Family Features) The warm summer months call for some fun traveling with loved ones, however, trips can be less fun if four-legged family members aren’t able to come along. Pet parents already know not to leave pets in the car on a hot day, but there are other factors to consider when your pets are tagging along for the ride.  

“Your pet’s safety and comfort while traveling are extremely important to help reduce stress for both the pet and owner,” said Jam Stewart, director of corporate communications at Mars Petcare. “Creating a safe space for your pet to travel not only shows responsible pet ownership, but also allows additional quality time for you and your furry best friend.”

 

Keep these tips in mind when taking your pet on vacation this summer:

•Be sure your furry friend can join you in all areas. Unfortunately, not all accommodations

love pets as much as pet owners do. Don’t forget to call ahead to the places you plan to visit

to be sure your furry loved ones are welcome. It’s also imperative for owners to understand 

any rules for their pets at their destination, like keeping their pets on a leash. Making sure 

your pet is well socialized and comfortable visiting unfamiliar places also helps make the 

new experience fun and positive for your pet and for you.

•Don’t forget your pet’s ID. Microchipping your pet is one of the most effective ways to

ensure he or she can be reunited with you if lost. Combine it with on-collar identification

tags and a GPS pet tracker, such as Whistle 3, which lets owners track their pets wherever

their travels take them.

•Make sure your pet is comfy on road trips. It’s important to introduce your pet to your car

slowly before embarking on a long adventure. You can also bring your pet’s favorite toys, 

blankets or bed to help him or her feel more at ease. If your pet is still uneasy in the car,

your veterinarian can provide options like essential oils, over-the-counter supplements or,

if needed, prescriptions.

•Don’t forget the treats. While traveling, make sure your pet has healthy treats for the long

ride. Treats such as Greenies and Pedigree Dentastix promote fresh breath and clean teeth 

or dogs. For treats your cat will love, try Temptations, which offers tasty treats in multiple

flavors. 

“Pets make our lives healthier, safer and happier, and owners should take the time to plan properly before heading out on the road with their pets to ensure a fun, safe and comfortable trip for all,” Stewart said. “Pets are part of the family and we want them to enjoy the trip as much as we do in order to have more opportunities to introduce them to new experiences and places.”

For additional pet care tips, visit bettercitiesforpets.tumblr.com.