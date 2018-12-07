Tips for a Grinchless holiday season

This holiday season, as you fill your vehicles and homes with glittering gifts, make sure you don’t give a Grinch holiday cheer. The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety would like to offer these tips for a safer holiday season:

•Hide shopping bags and gifts in your trunk.

•Lock your vehicle and close all windows.

•Park in a well-lighted space.

•When you are shopping, don’t place your purse in your cart. Keep your purse and wallet close to you at all times. •Don’t leave your Social Security Card or PIN numbers in your purse, wallet or vehicle.

•Make arrangements for secure package delivery.

•Stop mail and newspapers if you are traveling away from home.

•After the gift giving, keep cardboard boxes out of your recycle until the night before trash collection.

Don’t make it easy for thieves to figure out all the new electronics, tools, and other valuables in your home.

HAPPY HOLIDAYS FROM ROHNERT PARK PUBLIC SAFETY!

Report Suspicious Activity Rohnert Park Crime Tips 584-COPS (2677) Non-Emergency 584-2600 Anonymous Hotline CRIMETIPS@RPCITY.ORG