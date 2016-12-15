Tips for Christmas tree disposal

Disposing of a tree safely couldn’t be much easier.

Some non-profit organizations will pick up your tree for a suggested $5 donation. Call 565-3333 before Jan. 8 to arrange for a pickup. Place your unflocked tree curbside for pickup between Jan. 9-20, 2017 on your regular collection day. You can cut the tree up as needed to fit inside your yard waste container and place it at the curb. You can drop off your tree at the Rohnert Park Corporation Yard, 600 Enterprise Drive during normal business hours. Managers of apartments or other multi-family complexes can arrange to have special pickups. Contact Latisha Richardson at Rohnert Park Disposal (707)586-2283 or email latisha@unicycler.com