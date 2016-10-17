Timing vital when trying to tame a feral kitty

By: Mickey Zeldes

All About Pets

Is there anything as laughable as a tiny fluff ball of a kitten trying to be tough and intimidating? I know they think they are king of the jungle but when something the size of your palm puffs up, turns sideways and hisses, I have to chuckle. Then I pick her up and pet her until she relaxes and stops thinking she has to fight for her life. Of course, that only works on very young kittens. With older ones you risk a bite (or worse).

Kittens born outside, that aren’t handled by humans, will be naturally defensive even if mom is a tame cat. If she’s not, then she is also teaching the kittens to be fearful of humans and the legacy of feralism (is that a word?) continues. I believe (but have no proof) that there is a “feral” gene that kicks in after a couple of generations that makes it harder to tame down the offspring. Maybe it’s part of the “survival of the fittest” theory where the wilder the cats are, the better their chances are of making it on their own.

The ideal age to turn kittens around is between 4-6 weeks. They are old enough to be away from their mom-cat and are eating solid food but still very impressionable. At 4 weeks old it only takes a couple of days of work to get them to relax and welcome your presence. And it’s much more likely to become generalized – where they will be friendly with all people. At 6-8 weeks old it takes more work, but once past 8 weeks the kitten will most likely always be shy and cautious around people. He might warm up to his main caregiver but it’s less likely to become generalized. Much past 10 weeks and it will take a very long time for even the main caretaker to gain at least some trust.

So how do you tame them down? First is to manage their environment so that they can’t run away and hide from you. Housing them in a cage is ideal so that they can be with the family – hearing all the household sounds and seeing the activity but they can’t run and hide. Of course they might need a hidey house inside the cage so they feel safe and not stressed! Housing each kitten individually will speed up the socializing process. Like bullies on the school playground, once separated from their “pack” they are no longer quite so brave. Very young kittens know how vulnerable they are and seek the comfort of others - so that can work in your favor. Nothing like a dose of loneliness to bring out the welcoming purr!

Use a towel to carefully pick up the little one (they can bite!) and hold him close. Use your thumb like a momma’s tongue and roughly rub them all over (have you ever seen how rough a mom-cat can be?). If you do this consistently you should have him purring in no time! It really only takes 2-3 days for a very young kitten to stop hissing and within a week she should be coming towards you for attention. Once all the kittens in the litter are somewhat social you can put them back together so they learn bite inhibition (littermates teach each other that when they play).

As the kittens are being socialized its important that they get used to all the sounds of a household so if they are being kept in a bathroom put a radio in with them tuned to talk radio. That will expose them to a variety of human voices and the commercials have some good sound effects (phones ringing, doorbells, etc.). Once they are fine with you, ask your friends to come over and handle them too. It’s not enough that they are friendly with you!

The key is to catch them as young as possible. Kittens start really walking and exploring around 4 weeks old so if you are seeing them in your yard – grab them! Kittens that don’t get socialized in time will be feral for life – and there’s limited options for them. If you don’t think you can successfully do all that is needed to tame them down, or just need more advice, contact Forgotten Felines, our County’s feral cat (TNR) organization at 576-7999. They have foster parents that will help raise them and have experience in socializing the little hissers. And they do it without laughing!

Upcoming events

• Fix-it Clinics: Free cat spays/neuters and low-cost dog surgeries are available for low-income residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. Call (707) 588-3531 for more information or an appointment.

• No More Lost Pets Campaign: Every lost pet should have a way to get back home. Free pet ID tags and backup microchips are available to all residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. No appointment necessary, just come by the shelter during our regular open hours: Wednesday 1-6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday 1-5:30 p.m.; and Sunday 1-4:30 p.m.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.