Apparently it’s time for spring cleaning. Which makes sense since it is spring and clearing out clutter is always a good thing. But strictly anecdotally (I haven’t pulled any stats to back up this claim) it also means time to get rid of pesky or old pets! There seems to be two times of the year when our owner surrenders spike – end of the school year and right before the Christmas holiday.

It would make sense that a lot of people move right after school ends and apparently some people plan big vacations without thinking about what to do with their pets. Having animals can cramp your independence to just pick up and go whenever the mood strikes and it takes extra planning to make sure they are adequately cared for while you are away especially if you will be gone for an extended time. But if you consider your pets part of your family, then that is what you need to do.

It’s amazing to me how many people think that because the pet will be uncomfortable for a week or two while you are moving, especially if going a long distance, that it would be easier to just relinquish the pet to find a new home. Yes, that would be easier for you! But imagine all the changes you are asking your pet to go through – first to adjust to the shelter; being in a cage, losing his family, different food, lost daily routine and more and then when he’s adopted he has to go through the change again! He’s spent a lifetime getting you trained to his routines and preferences – I find it amazing the small ways that we adapt to our pets over time (you should hear some of the things pet parents write on the animal’s profile sheets – only likes this type of food if heated for this amount of time and served in this particular dish, etc.) and new parents won’t necessarily do that.

Many college kids would love the opportunity to get paid to stay in a nice house instead of going back into their parents home for the summer; or to stop by a couple times a day to care for your pets. They could still work a job (you work and leave your pets, don’t you?) and make more money during the summer. You would be doing each other a favor! Of course there are boarding kennels as well and some have expanded to include cats and a cage-less environment for the dogs so it’s more homelike. That assumes your dog is dog friendly though and is not without risks so test it out first for a night or two before you leave for the whole summer!

We always counsel people to consider the full impact on your pet before surrendering her to a shelter or even a rescue group. Even though we have a very high adoption rate, it is a huge change for your pets and cats especially don’t handle change well. We have resources to help with behavior issues if that’s the reason you are giving up on the animal. Don’t wait until you have crossed that frustration level of "being done." Call us for suggestions as soon as a problem starts. If that is not an option, try everything you can to rehome on your own, asking people who are at least marginally familiar with the pet first to ease the transition and allow you some contact or at least the ability to answer questions if they come up. Know that during kitten season, older cats take longer to find homes so even waiting until the winter can improve your pet’s chances at finding a home quickly.

Spring cleaning is a good thing unless we are talking about getting rid of everything old around us. It's sad to see so many pets being surrendered.

