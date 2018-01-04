Tidbits from the locals-1992

By: Irene Hilsendager

The circus came to town last weekend and by the sound of the applause at the RP Performing Arts Center we know the Wine Country Troubadours will be back soon with another great show. It would have been hard to recognize any of them in the opening number. Most were crazy clowns in a circus tent all having a great time harmonizing barbershop style. Their special guests, all outstanding, were the McKenzie Touring Company, Interstate 80 Four and the Redwood Chordsmen Barbershop Chorus from Santa Rosa S.B.E.B.S.Q.S.A. Did you know that these friendly troubadour barbershoppers rehearse every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at The Springs on Snyder Lane? they don’t mind at all if you want to drop in for a while and just listen.

Margot Godolphin has great pictures of her recent trip to Japan where she travelled to many cities visiting schools and former exchange students. Can you imagine this: she was only there for two and a half weeks but was entertained and cared for in 11 different homes (including overnight)! Margot, who is the director of the Rohnert Park Chorale, also leads an exchange student program and teaches English to a small group of Japanese teenagers who arrive here every spring. You’ll probably be seeing her and the chorale next at the RP Expressway Christmas Tree lighting event. Santa usually arrives that night, too, so plan on being there. We’ll know more about this later; in fact you might even be asked to be a sponsor of a tree to help pay for the electric bill.

Attention all animal lovers. Your presence is requested at the next Rohnert Park Council meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27. Holly Blue, president of Friends of the Animals in the Redwood Empire (FAIRE) says it’s imperative the council know the dire need of a new animal shelter “the old one is a disgrace to our lovely city,” FAIRE people are afraid the building of a new shelter is not being considered a priority anymore, so this is the night they hope to convince the council. City Hall is at 6750 Commerce Blvd. near Kentucky Fried Chicken.

K-MART is the “good guy” this week. When they held their re-grand opening recently they had also pledged to support a non-profit organization with a donation of $1,000. They did and the recipient was the Salvation Army-a good choice.

Here’s more on the subject of communication, an important part of family health. So instead of watching TV do this: invite grandparents over for a barbecue; go to a free concert together; have a family meeting; play a board game; call or write a relative who lives far away; go stargazing; put together an earthquake preparedness kit; talk about future goals; plan a scavenger hunt; sing songs together; go to a ball game and go bike riding together-don’t forget your helmets!

Togo’s is finally open-right next to Albertsons. Who said they only make great sandwiches? Their soup of the day and taco salad also makes a good meal. they’re going to be in a great spot for Halloween-right in the middle of Albertsons pumpkin carving contest and Toy & Model’s Lego Contest.

