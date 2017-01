Santa Rosa’s Thriftique store needs volunteers to help with customers.

Keeping the store organized, pricing merchandise, steaming and ironing clothes and researching prices would be some of the daily duties.

The store also needs volunteers that could possibly build a website, take photos and post the items to the web store. The hours are flexible from six to ten a week.

For more information, see Lisa at 3401 Cleveland Ave., No. 7 or call (707) 479-9566.